5 takeaways from the Steelers huge loss in Kansas City

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t put up much of a fight on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Pittsburgh’s season ended on an ugly note in a blowout playoff loss to the Chiefs, getting them a jumpstart on the offseason. Here are our big takeaways from the humiliating loss.

The Steelers are slow

On both sides of the football, the disparity in speed was evident. The Chiefs have a minimum of three offensive players faster than anyone the Steelers have on defense. And on offense, the Steelers have no weapons that scare teams deep.

Matt Canada cannot be the future

At this point, when you watch how the offense performed when Ben Roethlisberger was running the offense as opposed to when the offense is coming from OC Matt Canada, it brings into question if Canada is the right fit for this team. All you need to note is the first-down quick pass to third-string tight end Kevin Rader to wonder what is going through Canada’s head.

This game won't be Roethlisberger's legacy

The final score was 42-21 and Roethlisberger only threw for 215 yards on Sunday. But when he goes into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot, no one is going to mention it. What he gave to this franchise, this city and this fanbase may never be duplicated.

Bad Diontae Johnson will always be around

For much of the season, the Steelers only saw good Diontae Johnson. But in recent weeks, the drops had started to creep back in. Johnson has multiple key drops on Sunday and gave up on a route that was a sure deep completion. With a new contract looming, the Steelers should be cautious.

Spreading the blame

There’s no one person to blame for how this season ended. And props to the Chiefs for coming out and playing hard, even with backups at multiple spots and asserting themselves as the team to beat in the AFC. Everything that could go wrong did for Pittsburgh in the second quarter but there’s no single player or coach to blame.

