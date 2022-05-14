5 takeaways from the Steelers 2022 regular-season schedule

With the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL regular-season schedule out, we have had the time to pour over it and here are our big takeaways from what looks like a very difficult slate of games. Here are our big takeaways.

Home away from home

The Steelers have to travel to Miami and Atlanta for games this season but aside from that, this schedule is a travel breeze. No worries about time zones or jet lag, preparation schedules won’t have to change and all this should be an edge for Pittsburgh.

Lunch plans ruined all season

Aside from the Steelers five night games, all of the team’s starts are in the 1:00 p.m. time slot. Strange for sure and very rare but not a bad thing at all when it comes to consistency.

4 division games in huge spots

The Steelers start the season with 2 AFC North games and finish it will back-to-back division showdowns. This includes the Bengals and Ravens as well as the Browns twice.

No easy wins

There isn’t a game on this schedule you can look at and without hesitation say, “that’s a win” for the Steelers. Even teams like the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons have made moves this offseason and will be dangerous.

Christmas Eve? Really?

The Steelers will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception by playing a home tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Even night. Merry Christmas!

