5 takeaways from the Steelers 1st half vs the Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in full control of their preseason game with the Detroit Lions. The Steelers lead the Lions 16 nothing thanks to three field goals and a late touchdown pass by Mitch Trubisky. Here are our takeaways.

The offensive line is still terrible

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers offensive line continued to struggle in the first half, not allowing the run game to get going and being forced to commit penalties to slow down the Detroit pass rush. This group is running out of time fast to improve.

Mitch Trubisky locked up the starting spot

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Trubisky got the ball at the end of the first half and was absolutely masterful. He marched the offense down the field and went 92 yards including seven straight completions to all-but-lock up the starting job.

Steven Sims made the team

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One player who continues to impress every time he gets a shot is wide receiver Steven Sims. Sims had three catches in the first half including two big ones on that final drive.

2 big injuries

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers played the bulk of their starters for the first half and it might not have been the best idea. First starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson went down with a shoulder injury followed by linebacker T.J. Watt who went down with a knee later on.

Big play defense shows up

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh’s run defense is still a work in progress but you love to see this group batting down passes, forcing fumbles and getting interceptions. The ability to rush the passer will never be in question but getting back to splash plays is why this defense is elite.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire