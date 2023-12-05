Here are 5 takeaways from a special weekend of college basketball rivalries in Rhode Island

What to make of the two-night whirlwind that was men’s basketball rivalry weekend in the state?

It was certainly fun. Friday on the East Side and Saturday downtown saw all four teams renew hostilities. Brown-Bryant better fit that category in terms of on-court heat than Providence-Rhode Island — more on that later.

The respective niches carved out by the Bears, Bulldogs, Friars and Rams were revisited for this pair of showdowns. Bryant and Providence earned the bragging rights, with the Bulldogs following up a signature win at Florida Atlantic and the Friars building toward a Tuesday night challenge at No. 19 Oklahoma. We’ll see whether or not Bryant can use this early form to contend in America East or Providence can climb higher than receiving votes and into next week’s edition of the Associated Press poll.

Providence Friars guard Jayden Pierre (1) grabs his own rebound during the first half against the Rhode Island Rams at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday night.

Getting chippy with Bryant Bulldogs backfired for Brown Bears

Brown looked to be in good shape against the Bulldogs at the Pizzitola Center before things got prickly. We had technical fouls, a flagrant foul, Mike Martin and Phil Martelli Jr. both sufficiently perturbed with the officiating crew — it made for a nice spectacle if you were a neutral. The second half at times felt one hard foul away from a fight breaking out — tempers were percolating after the Bears built a 10-point lead.

The Bulldogs generally don’t feel like a group you’d want to awaken. That’s the type of player they targeted in recruiting under former coach Jared Grasso — chippy, edgy and waiting for that moment where he feels a little too disrespected for your own good. Bryant went from low on juice to leading and never letting go, surviving a couple of late 3-point attempts to post a 69-66 victory.

Kino Lilly Jr. could use a wing man

Kino Lilly Jr. recorded his 1,000th career point for Brown, and the junior guard truly does carry a touch of genius in his game. What he needs is more help at the moment — the Bulldogs took him away over the last 15:40 and used their depth to claw back. Earl Timberlake, Rafael Pinzon, Miles Latimer, Connor Withers — these are all experienced men who could prove tough to crack over the next few months.

Brown University's Kino Lilly Jr. looks to make late game basket against Bryant.

Rhode Island hung around for half, then was overmatched

Saturday night was a little less dramatic. URI hasn’t won at Providence in 21 years — 10 straight losses now at the Amica Mutual Pavilion/Dunkin' Donuts Center — and didn’t figure to break through here as a double-digit underdog. The Rams hung in admirably through the first 30 minutes or so before the Friars mounted the deciding run midway through the second half.

Jayden Pierre returned after missing three games due to a groin injury, but it was a pair of his teammates who did the majority of the damage. Bryce Hopkins and Devin Carter would be the first two men selected in any pickup game involving current Providence and URI players — Josh Oduro might well be next. The Friars counted all three of them dressed in their crisp home whites, and the 84-69 triumph came largely through a sharp second half.

AMP's atmosphere proved how special game was

The atmosphere was more noteworthy — an easy sellout crowd and students lined up two hours before tip-off to secure prime seats beyond each baseline. Archie Miller and Kim English both embraced the occasion instead of seeking to downplay it like Ed Cooley occasionally did publicly. Providence athletic director Steve Napolillo and Larry Lepore — general manager of both that venue and the adjacent Convention Center — shared yet again in generating significant revenue for both their own entities and surrounding businesses.

Something more primal could await next December. Chace Athletic Center was a cauldron last time the Bears visited, and Brown showed superb mental toughness in blocking out the noise while earning a solid victory. The Ryan Center rarely sees a more rabid gathering than when the Friars come to Kingston, and it’s provided the only avenue to success for the Rams in the last two decades.

Future looks bright for college hoops in RI

We now officially have less than 52 weeks to wait before we do it all over again. Providence should make what has become an annual bid to reach the NCAA Tournament and the Bears will look to stabilize against the top of a tough Ivy League. The Bulldogs have the foundation to better what was a disappointing close to last season and URI’s talent base is significantly improved from a slog through the 2022-23 campaign.

It will pass quicker than we know. And by the looks of things, there is plenty more intrigue to play out in the near future.

