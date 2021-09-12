5 takeaways from the Sooners 76-0 win over Western Carolina

There was a lot to like in the Oklahoma Sooners 76-0 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday. The offense had their way with the WCU defense and the the OU defense kept the Catamounts from mounting any serious offensives.

There were touchdowns for everyone and the defense forced three turnovers and recorded four sacks.

Most importantly, after building a huge halftime lead, the Sooners didn’t let up. The backups were relentless in the second half of the game, flying around the football and making plays.

It was encouraging to see both the offense and defense put it on Western Carolina after the second half let down they endured last week.

With that, here are five takeaways from last night’s game.

That's the Eric Gray we were all expecting

Eric Gray had a breakout performance against Western Carolina racking up 94 total yards on 10 touches, averaging 8.2 yards per carry, and leading the Sooners rushing game. He was quick and decisive tonight, creating big plays in both the run and pass game. The fact that the Sooners only had to give him the ball 10 times and Kennedy Brooks touched it just six times is fantastic news for a Sooners backfield that needs to be preserved.

Wide Receiver is as deep as we thought

When Marvin Mims only has one catch, one might think it's a bad thing. Though we don't have the official snap counts yet, it was the secondary receivers for Oklahoma making all the plays in the rout of Western Carolina. Jadon Haselwood caught two touchdowns, Mike Woods caught one, and Mario Williams, who led the Sooners in receiving caught his second touchdown pass of the year. In total, 13 different receivers caught a pass on the night. The Sooners have a "pick your poison" offense. If you're going to try and slow down one of their talented receivers, other players will step up and beat you. Against lowly Western Carolina, that's exactly what happened.

Spencer Rattler was efficient and devastating

Per ESPN's metric QBR, Spencer Rattler finished with a rating of 94 out of a possible 100. Rattler averaged 9.8 yards per attempt on his way to a 243 yard, five-touchdown first half. Sure, it was against Western Carolina, and Rattler will have to keep the good times rolling, but he couldn't be stopped tonight. He'll tell you there were things to clean up, but his work in the red zone was much improved from last week when he and his wide receivers struggled to connect on fade routes from inside the 15-yard line. All five of his touchdowns came in the red zone and four of the five from with in the 10-yard line. To win at the highest level, you have to be able to hit big plays. Teams also have to be efficient in the red zone and score touchdowns.

The Future is Bright

The benefit of a game like this is allows the Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff an opportunity to give their underclassmen a significant number of snaps. And the younger players were fantastic on Saturday night. Mario Williams is showing he’s a significant member of the offense. He led the Sooners in receiving through the first half with his four catches and 49 yards. Last week, Williams caught six passes for 37 yards and a touchdown. Riley even got him involved on a WR pass. Thats 10 catches in a game and a half of work. Caleb Williams showed off his arm throwing for 84 yards on 50% passing and ran for another 60 yards, including a big run for 56 yards. Cody Jackson also had a nice night in the receiving corps catching three passes for 37 yards on six targets. He had a solid game in his first extended work. Danny Stutsman led the Sooners with eight tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. Ethan Downs also had a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Defense making turnovers a Habit

After securing three turnovers in the week one win over Tulane, the Sooners forced three more in their 76-0 domination of Western Carolina. Like last week, when they forced and recovered three fumbles, the Sooners recovered two Catamounts fumbles for turnovers and Bryson Washington grabbed the Sooners' first interception of the season in the second half. With six turnovers to start the season, the Sooners are on pace to shatter their takeaway numbers from a year ago when they secured just 1.7 turnovers a game per College Football Reference. Alex Grinch and the defensive staff have been preaching turnovers since his arrival and it seems the Sooners, when they're playing at their best, can create them.

