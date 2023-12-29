5 takeaways from the Sooners 38-24 loss to Arizona in the Valero Alamo Bowl

Team 129 had one final chance to play together on Thursday night in San Antonio. Brent Venables’ team tried to make the best of it, but they finished the 2023 season losing to the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats 38-24. Oklahoma ended its season 10-3.

The game was incredibly entertaining if nothing else. It had some head-scratching moments that will stick with fans for the next few weeks into the offseason.

Jackson Arnold was up and down, as one might expect for a freshman. He showcased some real talent and things that his coaches would love to build on in the offseason. He also made some decisions that someone who had less than 100 snaps in real game action would make.

Turnovers ultimately did the Sooners in. One of their six on the evening turnovers was returned for a touchdown.

In the wake of the Sooners loss, here are five takeaways from the game.

Jackson Arnold has skill but he needs work

Jackson Arnold started rough. Two of his first eight attempts were intercepted. Oklahoma found itself in a quick 13-0 hole.

They bounced back as Arnold settled in. He began to look every bit the quarterback people expected when he signed with Oklahoma. He threw off-platform, used his legs to get big chunks on the ground, and made big plays in the passing game.

His missed reads and general lack of live reps highlighted how much he has to grow, and we believe he will.

This defense has a major foundation to build upon next year

The Sooners’ defense got punched and stumbled back but held onto the ropes. After the first quarter ended with OU down 13-0, the defense found itself. For the next 2.5 quarters they kept an explosive Arizona offense bottled up. It wasn’t until turnovers provided the Wildcats with short fields in the fourth quarter that the game got away from them.

Arizona had just two touchdown drives that started on the Wildcats side of the 50-yard line.

The Sooners had five sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

The best part of it all? Oklahoma will bring back multiple starters at every level of this defense for next year. If you were asked to put faith in one unit for 2024 mindlessly, the vote would have to go to the defense.

Offensive Line is a problem

The Sooners were very stable upfront for large stretches of the season. However, after opt outs, NFL declarations, and an untimely transfer portal departure, the Sooners had to patch together an offensive line.

While they helped Oklahoma amass 562 yards in total offense, they still need to improve. They were flagged for six holding calls and even gave up a sack when Arizona rushed just three down linemen.

Help is coming, and it couldn’t get there any faster. Some nice pieces are coming for Oklahoma from their 2024 recruiting class. Spencer Brown, a Michigan State transfer, is on the way, too. He’s a lock to start at one of the tackle spots. Febechi Nwaiwu, a former All-American who transferred from North Texas, is a likely starter along the interior. The Sooners must find a center and the other guard spot, all while building competitive depth behind them.

It would be wise if Oklahoma went back into the portal for another offensive lineman.

Seth Littrell's first playcalling showcase was fine

Seth Littrell was also making his Oklahoma debut on Thursday evening. Littrell put together some excellent sequences, and after trying to figure out what would get Arnold into a rhythm, Littrell settled in and figured the RPO game was where Arnold felt the most comfortable.

He used one of his staples from his days at North Texas and UNC to get Gavin Sawchuk on a swing pass that was taken in for a touchdown.

He will now get to work tweaking the offense and reshaping it to be the what he wants, not the leftovers from Jeff Lebby’s time at Oklahoma.

This team has resiliency in spades

If you solely look at this game from a win-loss perspective, Oklahoma fell short. We implore you to look at the more intricate aspects, like that with a true freshman quarterback, Oklahoma rebounded from a 13-0 deficit and reeled off 24 unanswered points.

This team is molding itself into a group that should have the mental makeup to bounce back from the rigors of the SEC grind.

We won’t know for sure until next season, but Oklahoma has shown that resiliency multiple times this season. They have an entire offseason to channel that into being a better team next year.

