5 takeaways from the Sooners 27-24 loss to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma, for the first time since last year, finds itself on a two-game losing streak. OU lost the final matchup of Bedlam on Saturday, 27-24 in controversial fashion.

The Sooners entered the game looking to bounce back quickly after losing a close game on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Oklahoma played much better collectively this week. Ultimately, the result was the same. Now, Mike Gundy and his Oklahoma State Cowboys will have the distinction of owning the last win in the Bedlam series before it sees an indefinite pause.

The Sooners had every chance to put themselves in a position to win the game but failed multiple times to either extend their lead early in the fourth quarter or avoid big mistakes. As the dust settles, it’s time for our five takeaways from the game.

Jeff Lebby's seat needs to be hot

Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman

This game was lost on the offensive side of the ball. That’s two weeks in a row where the offense has to take the blame for being the driving force behind a Sooner loss.

Some of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s biggest pitfalls as a play-caller are his penchant for getting too cute when not necessary, struggling to adapt mid-game, and his late-game or situational playcalling. All three plagued Oklahoma Saturday and cost them.

After Billy Bowman returned an interception to the middle of the field early in the fourth quarter with the Sooners up 21-17, Jeff Lebby called three straight run plays. All while his quarterback was playing his best football since the Texas game.

Oklahoma State stopped the Sooners, and OU was forced to punt. Oklahoma State outscored the Sooners 10-3 to close the game.

We’ve seen this same song and dance for two years now, and it really might be time for Brent Venables to take a good, hard look at Lebby moving forward.

Game Management regression

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brent Venables has grown as a coach in year two. That’s undeniable. However, in the last two games, Venables’ game management issues reared its ugly head again.

There was an odd decision to let time run out at the end of the first half. Late in the fourth quarter, after a highly questionable no-call on what looked like sure-fire defensive pass interference, Venables made another blunder. He wasted a timeout on 4th down and 12 to kick a field goal to cut the Cowboys’ lead to three.

On the final offensive drive, instead of calling a timeout on 4th down and coming up with a better play, the Sooners quickly ran a play while rushed. Drake Stoops was tackled short of the first down marker and the game was over.

Brent Venables has battled game management issues, and while he has improved as a coach, there’s still plenty of room to grow in that department.

Running game has figured it out

Oklahoma has found its running game. One of the few bright spots from the loss was realizing that Oklahoma does have capable backs. The offensive line has unlocked the chemistry necessary to continue to run the ball at a high level.

It wasn’t always pretty, but the combination of Gavin Sawchuk and Tawee Walker has found something.

Sawchuk has become a big play waiting to happen. And even though he’s not quite 100%, Tawee Walker came off the bench and was a factor, carrying the ball eight times for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Jaren Kanak has a long way to go

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jaren Kanak has a long way to go as he develops into a complete linebacker. He has an incredible amount of athleticism, but putting that together with the diagnostic abilities needed to play linebacker at a high level is his next step.

On top of that, he has to translate that athleticism to meaningful snaps in coverage, which might be the part of his game that needs the most development.

Sophomore Kip Lewis started in place of Danny Stutsman, and Lewis played a really good game. As the season winds down, it will be interesting to see how the Sooners divvy up the snaps when Stutsman returns.

Nothing from the tight ends

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Saturday confirmed it. Oklahoma’s tight end room may be the weakest link.

Austin Stogner struggled to block in space on multiple occasions, allowing Oklahoma State players to blow up various screens. The Sooners run these plays often, so blocking them, especially with the tight ends, is imperative.

The tight end position hasn’t been productive in the passing game. However, if they were able to do something in the blocking game, you could tolerate the lack of receiving production.

This game highlighted what we already knew. Next year, things have to change at tight end.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire