5 takeaways from Seattle’s 28-21 victory over Arizona in Week 11

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 28-21 on “Thursday Night Football” to avoid a sweep and move to 7-3 on the 2020 season. Here are five takeaways from the game.

A questionable penalty fuels Cardinals’ first scoring drive

Nov 19, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) drops back to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

DK Metcalf corralled in a deep shot from Russell Wilson for a third-down conversion into Arizona territory, only to have it called back due to a questionable holding call on Damien Lewis, followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Ryan Neal. This aided the Cardinals in their first scoring drive to tie the game up at 7-7. The Seahawks prevailed anyway, but that holding penalty was an extremely ticky-tack call and could have had severe ramifications for Seattle.

Major turnaround for Russell Wilson

Nov 19, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) drops back to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson had a critical bounce-back game this week to lead his team to victory against Arizona, completing 23 of his 28 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns, and most importantly, no interceptions. The offense incorporated a deftly balanced attack that served Wilson well. With his pair of TD passes in this game, he became the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns in four consecutive years, joining Brett Favre and Drew Brees. This was just the game the veteran signal-caller needed, and we can only hope he will continue being efficient and averse to turnovers like he was tonight.

Injuries mounting

Nov 19, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Bo Scarbrough (40) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Hyde may have returned, but Chris Carson is still out, Greg Olsen ruptured his left plantar fascia, and Brandon Shell and Bo Scarbrough both suffered what could be serious injuries. Just about every team is missing quite a few players, but the casualties are mounting for the Seahawks and this could cast a dark shadow on the short and long-term future of the 2020 season. "Thursday Night Football" is gruesome.

Running game back in business

Nov 19, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde (30) runs the ball against Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (32) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The running game was excellent Week 11, thanks in no small part to Hyde and Scarbrough. The rushing attack accumulated 165 yards, with Hyde rushing for 79 and a score. The Seahawks ran the ball more than they passed for only the second time this season and assisted Wilson’s efficient outing by taking some pressure off of him. It is clear that running backs do matter at least a little bit, especially for Seattle.

Defense still bad, but came up clutch

Nov 19, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) celebrates with teammates following a fourth down sack against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Make no mistake, this defense is still bad. A Cardinals second and 21 turned into a third and 2 in one play, and Arizona subsequently converted. Early in the fourth quarter, the defense left Chase Edmonds with nobody around him to catch a wide-open touchdown to cut Seattle’s lead to 23-21. However, they also forced several three-and-outs and notched three sacks of Kyler Murray. Most importantly, they made clutch plays when they needed to, and this was punctuated by Carlos Dunlap sealing the victory with a fourth-down sack of Kyler Murray. The defense still shouldn't be trusted on a consistent basis, but this could be a turning point for them. The Seahawks will certainly need better defensive performances going forward, so this could be a game to build on.