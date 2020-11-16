5 takeaways from Seattle’s 23-16 fall to Los Angeles in Week 10

The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) lost to the Los Angeles Rams (6-3) by a score of 23-16 and dropped to third place in the NFC West Week 10. Here are five takeaways from the game.

Offense faces several issues

Missing their key running backs in Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde could have factored into this, but the Seahawks offense had several issues outside of the opening drive today. There were inaccurate passes from Russell Wilson, receivers who couldn’t create separation, issues in pass protection, and a terrible miscommunication on a snap botched by Kyle Fuller that led to a recovery by the Rams. The defense’s struggles have been well-documented, but the offense did not pull their weight today, particularly considering the defense gave them a few chances to score. For example . . .

Russell Wilson interception wastes key turnover

After Jamal Adams strip-sacked Jared Goff for a turnover in Rams territory, Russell Wilson gave it right back to Los Angeles with an egregious end-zone interception to Darious Williams, who had an outstanding game, when he had plenty of room to run in front of him. He had a second interception to Williams in the fourth quarter down 23-13. He is certainly not solely to blame, but Wilson continues to be a double-edged sword for Seattle this year, as he engineers the usually strong offensive production but also keeps them in a chokehold with his turnovers, particularly the terrible interceptions. He now has 10 picks in nine games.

Defense struggles again

The Rams were limited to 23 points which, considering this defense, isn’t too bad. However, Jared Goff consistently had open receivers to throw to and had a great game despite not stuffing the stat sheet. He completed 73% of his passes for 302 yards without a touchdown nor an interception. Josh Reynolds had eight receptions for 94 receiving yards and it seemed like every one of Goff’s targets made a big play at some point. The defense was particularly abysmal on third down. You can put the blame on both Ken Norton Jr.’s defensive schemes and the players' general dearth of talent.

Conservative decision leads to Rams TD drive

The Seahawks have largely eschewed their conservative offensive approach from years past in favor of letting Russell Wilson control the game or “cook,” as they say. This has had both positive and negative effects. However, Pete Carroll made a controversial conservative decision in the second half. After a failed challenge to change a fourth and inches to a first down, Carroll chose to take a delay of game to make it fourth and 6 to give them more room to punt it away instead of going for it. This set up a touchdown drive from the Rams to make the score 23-13, and Seattle would never recover.

The Rams have the Seahawks’ number

It’s been evident for some time now that the Rams have the Seahawks' number. They always come out prepared against Seattle and take advantage of the latter's mistakes. They have now won five of the last six matchups between the two teams and their one loss in that span was decided by a missed field goal by Greg Zuerlein at the last second. They may be a very talented team under Sean McVay, but Seattle likely cannot afford to lose to them when they meet up for the second time in Week 16. With three losses in the past four games and in third place in the NFC West, the Seahawks have a lot of ground to make up even before then.