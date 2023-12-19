5 takeaways from Seattle’s 20-17 win over Philadelphia

Try if you might, but you’ll be hard pressed to find a better sports combo than the Seattle Seahawks and Monday Night Football. There’s something special about Monday’s the Seahawks feast on, as they improved their all time record to 31-12 in the prime time slot. For those keeping score at home, 31-12 is good for the best record of all time on MNF history.

The latest triumph? Claiming an upset 20-17 victory over the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Seattle might have saved their season on Monday. Not to state the obvious, but improving to 7-7 is an entirely different reality than falling to 6-8. With the Titans, Steelers and Cardinals on the horizon, the outlook for the Seahawks has changed for the better.

But that’s the future, and we’re focused on right now. Because right now, we have yet another iconic Monday night Seahawks victory to talk about. Here are the top takeaways from the MNF thriller:

Drew Lock earns himself a sliver of Seattle sports history

We’ve written a lot about how Geno Smith has revived his career in Seattle, and deservedly so! But let us not forget backup Drew Lock has had a tumultuous career as well. Discarded and traded away by the team who drafted him, Lock has been squarely in the backup role for the better part of two years.

But on Monday night, Lock rose to the top of the Seattle sports mountain top. Starting for a second straight week in replacement of Geno Smith, Drew Lock was simply sublime when it mattered most. Lock drove the Seahawks 92 yards in ten plays, under two minutes to go with only one timeout.

His 29-yard touchdown strike to Jaxon Smith-Njigba will go down in the pantheon of all time memorable Seahawks prime time moments. Head coach Pete Carroll already emphatically declared Geno Smith will be the starter if healthy next week in Tennessee. Maybe Lock’s future is in Seattle, or perhaps it is elsewhere. But what tonight did was show the NFL world Lock is more than capable of playing, and delivering, in this league.

DK Metcalf and JSN come alive in the fourth quarter

Seattle’s offense hasn’t been lighting it up this season like we thought they would, but man, this receiving corps is still wicked talented. The biggest play of the game was undoubtedly Jaxon Smith-Njigba hauling in the game-winning touchdown strike. A great throw and an even better reception. JSN ultimately had four receptions for 48 yards.

However, we need to give DK Metcalf his flowers as well. Going into the fourth quarter, Metcalf had one reception for eight yards. By the end of the night, he led the team with five receptions and 78 yards. Lock found Metcalf on the final drive for 34 yards, setting Seattle up at Philadelphia’s 29-yard line. Suddenly, the long shot seemed within reach, of which it was three plays later.

Seahawks finally get the ground game restarted

One of the biggest problems the Seahawks have had offensively during their four game losing skid has been their inability to run the ball. Pete Carroll teams pride themselves in being able to move the ball on the ground, and that has not been happening.

Against the Eagles, Seattle finally got it going. Kenneth Walker III led the way with 86 yards on 19 carries and his first touchdown since Week 6. As a team, the Seahawks had 100 yards rushing. Yes, it was mostly Walker carrying the load (literally) but it was a noticeable improvement.

Seattle has an issue starting halves, defensively

Alright, I hate to be a wet blanket, especially on a night like tonight. But the Seahawks have a serious issue on defense we need to talk about. For the seventh time this season (out of 14 games, so, you know, 50% of the time) the Seahawks defense allowed an opening drive touchdown. Seven games with this dubious stat is now the most in the NFL this season.

To compound the issue, the only touchdown Seattle surrendered in the second half was Philly’s opening drive of the third quarter.

I’m not sure what the issue here is, and why this team is coming out of the gate(s) slowly. I’m not trying to be too harsh, as the defense put forth an overall magnificent performance. But this is something to keep an eye on for the remainder of this year, and into next,

Emeralds are tougher than Brotherly Love

Let us wind the clock back to November 2nd, 2008. Donovan McNabb and the Philadelphia Eagles have just defeated Mike Holmgren, Seneca Wallace, and a Seahawks team that will finish the year 4-12. They leave then-Qwest Field victorious, winning 26-7.

Why am I bringing up this date? Why, it’s the last time the Eagles have beaten the Seahawks. Philadelphia would never play against Holmgren or Jim Mora Jr. Since then, they’ve only faced the Pete Carroll Seahawks, and they’ve only known frustration.

Under Carroll, the Seahawks have gone 8-0 against the Eagles, including a 17-9 playoff win. Seattle now leads the all time series 13-7.

