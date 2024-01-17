5 takeaways from Sean McVay’s end-of-season press conference

Sean McVay met with reporters one last time to close out the 2023 season, fielding questions on Wednesday morning -- just three days after the team’s 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions in the wild-card round.

He touched on a number of topics, from Tyler Higbee and Kyren Williams’ injuries to Stetson Bennett’s future with the team, as well as his commitment to Matthew Stafford as the Rams’ starting quarterback.

Here’s what we learned from his final media session of the season.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire