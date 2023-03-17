5 takeaways from Seahawks GM John Schneider’s radio interview

Seahawks general manager John Schneider went on ESPN 710 radio in Seattle on Thursday afternoon and answered a number of free agency related questions, including about their most-recent signings.

Here are five takeaways from that conversation.

Schneider 'really excited' for Drew Lock

First, the latest free agent news. Schneider has confirmed the team is bringing back their QB2, Drew Lock. Schneider said that he’s really excited for him.

John Schneider says on @SeattleSports that the #Seahawks just got a deal done to bring QB Drew Lock back. "What an awesome guy… Really excited. Really happy for him." — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) March 16, 2023

NFL Network reported that Lock’s deal is for one year with a $4 million base and a max of $7.5 million. Schneider said those terms were pretty close.

Evan Brown is 'truly a center'

The other acquisition of the day is former Lions offensive lineman Evan Brown. He’s reported to have signed a one-year deal, as well.

The big question about Brown is what position he’ll be playing, as he’s mostly been a center but spent all of last season at right guard. Schneider says that he’s truly a center.

John Schneider on Evan Brown's position: “He can play both (center and guard) but he’s really, truly a center.” — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 16, 2023

Brown is only 26 years old but the one-year deal makes it unlikely that Seattle will pass on centers in the 2023 NFL draft because of him. The latest reporting suggests they are keen on Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz, the No. 1 ranked center in the class.

Linebacker 'an area of concern'

As for that gaping and ever-growing hole in the middle of their defense, Schneider also admitted that linebacker is an area of concern. However, he seems to think there are more options at that position than others, which is why they addressed those spots first.

Schneider also says that while linebacker "is an area of concern'' that "it's just a position where there are numbers,'' seeming to indicate they felt they had to address other areas first. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 16, 2023

The linebacker market may have been deep 48 hours ago, but the team’s options are quickly dwindling. Bobby Wagner remains a free agent and the other teams that were reported to be interested (Cowboys, Chargers) have since agreed to terms with other inside linebackers.

Jarran Reed turned down more money elsewhere

Wagner may not be the only familiar face returning to Seattle for next season. The team has already brought back one former defensive starter.

Jarran Reed spent last year with the Packers and the season before that with the Chiefs, but he began his career with the Seahawks and he’s re-signed to a two-year deal. Schneider says he turned down more money elsewhere.

Schneider said Jarran Reed wanted to return to Seattle and implies he turned down some offers of more money. "Could he have gone elsewhere for more money? Absolutely.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 16, 2023

Reed is now up to 106 career games played in the NFL. He’s totaled 27 sacks, 84 quarterback hits and 29 tackles for a loss. While he hasn’t made a Pro Bowl team yet Reed is a proven commodity who should be starting next to Al Woods and Dre’Mont Jones next season.

Seahawks still talking with more free agent DL

Just because they have already signed two interior defensive linemen doesn’t mean they are done yet, though.

Schneider says that even with Jones and Reed on board the Seahawks are still in talks with a number of defensive linemen.

More from Schneider: -Said they're still in talks with "a number of" D-linemen, so not necessarily done there after adding Jones and Reed. -Said Jones was among the players Seattle discussed with the Broncos in the Wilson trade. "They were not willing to part with him." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 16, 2023

While most of them are on the wrong side of 30, there are still a lot of high-quality free agents out there – both on the edge and the inside.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire