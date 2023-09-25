5 takeaways from Seahawks 37-27 win over Panthers

Eight of the last ten meetings between the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers were decided by only one score. On Sunday, the Seahawks prevented this streak from increasing.

Seattle earned revenge over the Panthers as they defeated them soundly 37-27, and improving to 2-1 on the year. Carolina did put up a strong fight in the first half, as we all felt they would. The Seahawks did trail 13-12 at intermission, despite feeling in control for most of the half.

Eventually, all those stalled field goal drives eventually became touchdowns in the second half, putting the Panthers away. If it weren’t for a garbage time touchdown with under two minutes to go, it would have been a certified blowout.

The Seahawks successfully defended home field. Here are the biggest takeaways from Seattle’s Week 3 victory:

The run defense is officially improved

We’ve talked ad nauseam about how the fatal flaw for the Seahawks last year was their abysmal run defense. Through two weeks in 2023, it did look like improvement was there, but the real test was in Week 3 against the Panthers. Last year, Carolina bodied Seattle to the tune of 223 total rushing yards.

On Sunday, the Panthers were held to 44 as a team. Yeah, that’s a major win alone for the Seahawks. There is still work to be done overall with the defense, as they’ve yet to have a complete game, but things are trending in the right direction.

Jason Myers earns redemption

Jason Myers had an uncharacteristically awful game against the Lions last week. After missing only three field goals all last year, Myers missed two more to match last season’s total through two weeks. Although he was not skunked on the day, one couldn’t help but think about his six points left on the field when overtime hit.

But redemption was found in a major way against the Panthers. Myers accounted for five field goals, including four in the first half. Until Kenneth Walker’s touchdown in the third quarter, all 15 Seattle points were a result of Myers’ exceptional performance.

Third down remains a considerable issue

It’s a good thing the Seahawks’ Pro Bowl kicker returned to form, as he was the only offense for Seattle for nearly three full quarters. In the first half, the Seahawks were a shocking 1-for-8 on third down, and were 0-3 in the redzone.

Things cleaned up a bit in the second half, as Seattle did finish 3-for-6 in the redzone with three touchdowns. But ultimately, the team was 3-for-13 on the biggest down. Head coach Pete Carroll mentioned in the postgame how this issue is starting to compound. He’s right. Improvement is needed in a big way.

Pass rush has life

It’s a second straight week of improvement for the Seahawks pass rush. After being absent entirely in Week 1, the defensive line showed life in Detroit. On Sunday against the Panthers, they made their presense felt.

They won’t be mistaken for the Philadelphia Eagles just yet, but Seattle’s pass rush made life uncomfortable for Andy Dalton. The Seahawks logged three sacks and 11 total quarterback hits.

Ground game has first great game of 2023

Speaking of improvement from week to week, the Seahawks ground attack continues to find its legs. On Sunday, Seattle as a team rushed for 146 total yards on 33 carries. Leading the way was No. 9 himself, Kenneth Walker III who tallied two more touchdowns on his 97-yard performance.

When the Seahawks are rolling on the ground, this offense is hard to stop. Hopefully the ground attack can get rolling a bit sooner so some of those first half field goals turn into touchdowns.

