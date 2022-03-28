5 takeaways from Robert Saleh’s NFL owners meetings presser

Robert Saleh spoke to reporters for the first time since the NFL Scouting Combine while at the NFL Annual League Meeting in Florida on Monday.

He discussed the Jets’ offseason and draft plans, Zach Wilson’s development, a big position switch, and more on Monday. Here are five takeaways from Saleh’s post-free agency press conference.

Offensive line starters

(John Munson-AP)

While the Jets don’t have clarity on the tackle roles yet, Saleh clarified the Jets’ plan at the guard positions. The recently-signed Laken Tomlinson, who went to the Pro Bowl in 2021, will remain at left guard for the Jets. Second-year guard Alijah Vera-Tucker will move from the left side to the right, Saleh said Monday.

“Laken’s had a lot of success at left guard in this league… It’s something we just don’t want to mess with for him,” Saleh said. “AVT will be fine. He’s still young, there’s still things that he’s still learning. Him doing it on the right side –– he’s very, very athletic. He’ll be able to pick it up quick.”

Mekhi Becton update

(Stew Milne/AP)

Saleh praised Becton in his continued recovery from a dislocated kneecap he suffered in Week 1 last season, which forced him to miss the rest of the year. However, Saleh wasn’t sure if the third-year tackle will be ready for OTAs this summer. Saleh also maintained that Becton will have to earn his starting left tackle job back from George Fant when he returns to the field.

“When we do get him back, he’s going to be a ball of butcher knives,” Saleh said. “He’s a very large man and he’s been working on that knee, so the roadmap is going to be harder for him… I know he’s working his tail off and I’m excited to get him back.”

Zach Wilson progression

(Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Saleh offered a public challenge for Zach Wilson in his second year. The Jets coach wants the young quarterback to “own the playbook at a faster clip” so he can quickly pick up defenses and improve his accuracy in 2022. This wasn’t so much an indictment on Wilson’s ability as it was a statement on how Wilson can improve overall with another offseason under his belt.

Thoughts on free agency, offseason

(Adam Hunger-AP)

Saleh praised the work Joe Douglas did this free agency period but re-iterated that the Jets have a lot of needs to fill. He also addressed the failed pursuit of Tyreek Hill and was happy the Jets tried to add a talented player despite the receiver choosing to go to the Dolphins instead. To that effect, Saleh said that there are other players out there Douglas could target before the season begins.

“We’ve got a lot of draft capital. We got a lot of exciting moments,” Saleh said. “This offseason’s not close to done.”

How Saleh and Douglas will determine draft strategy

(Adam Hunger-AP)

The Jets could go in a few directions early in the draft between adding an offensive lineman or a defensive lineman. Douglas is a noted advocate of building through the offensive line, while Saleh loves the d-line. The Jets coach offered a hilarious strategy for determining which side of the trench the Jets will draft early in April.

“We’re going to go into a bare-knuckle boxing match,” a joking Saleh said of himself and Douglas. “No, it’s going to be a great discussion for sure.”

