5 takeaways from RCTC football victory

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College football team improved to 2-1 on Saturday with a 31-8 home victory over Central Lakes College.

RCTC entered the game ranked No. 4 in the national among NJCAA Division III teams.

Here is a breakdown of the Yellowjackets' victory:

The RCTC defense set the tone early as Andre Hunt had an interception just five seconds into the game.

That turnover set up an early field goal as the Yellowjackets never trailed. RCTC forced two turnovers and had four sacks, including 2.5 by defensive tackle Seth Thomas.

RCTC allowed just 182 totals and just 36 in the second half. Central Lakes' lone touchdown was set up by a 77-yard run in the second quarter.

RCTC starting quarterback Devin Watson was out with an injury. In his place, Allen Maddux and Sy Christie stepped up.

Maddux got the start and completed 5 of 9 passes for 72 yards in the first half.

Sophomore Sy Christie came off the bench in the second half and had a big game. He completed 14 of 24 passes for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

"It's just a mentality for all of our guys that we have to have, it's 'Next man up,'" Christie said.

Christie said he missed some throws right away before settling down. He guided the Yellowjackets on a 99-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

"Once we had that one solid drive and I started getting in a rhythm, we just finished the game from there," he said.

Despite controlling play in the first half, RCTC led just 10-8 at the half. The Yellowjackets then dominated the second half, going on a 21-0 scoring run and shutting down the Central Lakes offense.

"Everybody bounced back in the second half," Christie said. "We didn't come out like we should have in the first half."

The Yellowjackets suffered a pair of costly injuries in the game. Running back Christian Parrish suffered a knee injury in the first half and is likely lost for the rest of the season. Wide receiver Hudson Dayton may have suffered the same fate.

Parrish had been a terror so far on offense. He had rushed for more than 100 yards each of the first two game and had gained 35 yards on seven carries with a 15-yard TD before being hurt in the second quarter on Saturday.

Santos Aguirre came in for Parrish and rushed for 95 yards on 14 carries while Brady Walsh came on to catch four passes, two for touchdowns, in the second half.

Rodrigo Castaneda hit a 45-yard field to cap RCTC's first drive. On kickoffs, nearly all of his boots resulted in touchbacks.

He also boomed a 70-yard punt in the contest.

The Yellowjackets added an extra possession in the second half when Dontrell Dugar recovered an onside kick.

Central Lakes 0-8-0-0 — 8

RCTC 10-0-7-14 — 31

FIRST QUARTER

RCTC — Rodrigo Castaneda 45 field goal, 12:45.

RCTC — Christian Parrish 15 run (Castaneda kick), 8:04.

SECOND QUARTER

Central Lakes — William Richardson 5 pass from Marcello Getty (Getty run), 8:37.

THIRD QUARTER

RCTC — Brady Walsh 37 pass from Sy Christie (Castaneda kick), 5:11.

FOURTH QUARTER

RCTC — Micha Hobin 1 run (Castaneda kick), 12:04.

RCTC — Walsh 15 pass from Christie (Noah Garrison kick), 2:50.

TEAM STATISTICS

CLC — RCTC

First downs 10 — 21

Total net yards 182— 419

Rushing yards 27-90 — 38-175

Passing yards 92 — 244

Pass att-comp.-int. 8-19-1 — 19-33-0

Fumbles lost 3-1 — 1-1

Penalties yards 7-73 — 11-79

Punts/ave. 6-30.7 — 5-34.2