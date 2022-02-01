5 takeaways from Ravens HC John Harbaugh’s end of season press conference

The Baltimore Ravens went through one of their most trying seasons in franchise history, finishing at 8-9 while riding a six-game losing streak after starting the year at 8-3 and in first place in the AFC. Multiple factors contributed to their late-season collapse, including injuries, lack of execution and more.

On Monday, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh stepped up to the podium and took a plethora of questions about topic ranging from his coordinators to injuries and everything in between. Harbaugh was very detailed in his answers, which led to a lot of takeaways for many.

Below we look at four takeaways from Harbaugh’s end of season press conference.

Baltimore knows a pivotal offseason is ahead

Based off of some of Harbaugh’s comments, it’s clear that the team is already taking many steps to improve the team in what could be Baltimore’s biggest offseason in years. Quarterback Lamar Jackson will account for much more of the cap than in the first four years of his rookie deal, while the Ravens also have multiple big free agents hitting the market while also having 10 draft picks in the 2022 draft.

Harbaugh mentioned how important some key positions are as well as talking about some of the moves that the team has already made. It feels like the head coach knows that this isn’t the time to stay complacent, and that the franchise has to keep up with the rest of the NFL.

The offensive line is near the top of the priority list for the Ravens

In 2021, the Ravens went through many different offensive line combinations, which made for inconsistent play over the course of the year. They were banking on the health of All-Pro tackle Ronnie Stanley, but that plan didn’t work out as intended.

On Monday, Harbaugh stressed the importance of having a good offensive line, talking about how regardless of how good skill position players are, nothing happens without good play up front. Based off of those comments, it’s clear that the team could prioritize their offensive line in a big way this offseason.

Harbaugh trusts his coaching staff

When the Ravens parted ways with former defensive coordinator Don Martindale, it sent shockwaves throughout the league. Many are excited about his replacement in Mike Macdonald, including Harbaugh who had plenty of nice things to say about the new leader of his defense.

The head coach also all-but confirmed that offensive coordinator Greg Roman would be staying in Baltimore. He talked about how he’s excited about what the offense has built, and showed that he trusts his coaching staff in the process and is confident in the group that he’s put together.

Baltimore hopeful their injured players can come back healthy and return to form in 2022

Baltimore suffered so many injuries during the 2021 season that sometimes it was hard to keep track of who was in and who was out. It put a cap on the ceiling of the team, and played a key role in their disappointing end to the year.

Harbaugh talked about the recoveries of players such as J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Marcus Peters and others, and gave updates on Tyus Bowser and Derek Wolfe. He seemed hopeful that the group of injured players would be able to come back and contribute at a high level, which is a good sign.

Harbaugh loves his job as head coach of the Ravens

Harbaugh was asked about the fact that he’s about to sign a new four-year extension, and in response gushed about the organization and his job with the team, saying as long as Baltimore wants him there then he wants to be there.

Harbaugh has had plenty of success with the organization and has turned into a players coach over the course of his tenure. He seems to want to continue overseeing what he’s built with the Ravens for as long as the team wants him to do so.

