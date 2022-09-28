5 takeaways from Ravens’ 37-26 win over Patriots in Week 3

The Baltimore Ravens picked up an important win in Week 3 of the 2022 season, defeating the New England Patriots by the final score of 37-26. The team was able to overcome big games by multiple New England players on the back of quarterback Lamar Jackson as they went into Gillette Stadium and won for the first time in the regular season in franchise history.

There are plenty of things to take away from the game, including the performance of Jackson, areas of improvement for the defense and more. The game on Sunday was one with many twists and turns, but Baltimore came out on top.

Below we look at five takeaways from the Ravens’ Week 3 win over the Patriots.

QB Lamar Jackson is the early favorite for the 2022 MVP

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson has had a phenomenal start to his 2022 season, leading the league in touchdown passes (10) and touchdown percentage (11.4%) through three weeks. He showed no signs of slowing down in Week 3 against the Patriots, completing 18-of-29 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns along with one interception while also rushing 11 times for 107 yards and a score on the ground. While there are others in the conversation, Jackson is currently the MVP favorite.

WR Devin Duvernay is exactly what the Ravens hoped for

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

When Baltimore traded away Marquise Brown, they were hoping that their young wide receivers would step up and play a big role for them over the course of the year. Third-year wideout Devin Duvernay has done just that, hauling in eight receptions for 121 yards and three scores, making an impact when called upon. He caught an incredible toe-tap touchdown against New England, and is living up to expectations so far.

OT Daniel Faalele can step up when called upon

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Faalele was forced into action against New England once Patrick Mekari went down with a sprained ankle. While he struggled at first, the rookie out of Minnesota played better as the game wore on and he got more comfortable on the left side. It’s unclear what Baltimore’s left tackle situation will be in Week 4, but the Ravens saw that Faalele can at least step up if needed.

Story continues

Ravens must be better at stopping the run

Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens were gashed on the ground throughout the entirety of their Week 3 tilt in New England, giving up 28 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns. They currently rank 26th in run defense (5.0 yards per attempt) and must be better in that area moving forward, especially with a potential long-term absence for defensive lineman Michael Pierce looming.

Baltimore doing great job of emphasizing turnovers

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens forced the Patriots to turn the ball over four times on Sunday to the tune of three interceptions and one fumble. A team that had just 15 total turnovers in 2021, Baltimore already has eight in 2022. They also had only nine interceptions over the entirety last season and currently have six thought three games this year. The Ravens are forcing timely turnovers, and it’s helping them win football games early.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire