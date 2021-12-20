5 takeaways from Ravens’ 31-30 loss to Packers

The Baltimore Ravens couldn’t quite pull out a victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, losing by the final score of 31-30. The loss moves Baltimore to 8-6 on the year and drops them not only out of the AFC North lead, but out of the playoff picture as it currently stands.

There are plenty of things to take away from the contest, including how multiple young players stepped up, the resiliency and aggressiveness of the team and areas where Baltimore needs to improve as well.

Below we look at five takeaways from the Ravens’ Week 15 loss to the Packers.

QB Tyler Huntley is quickly becoming NFL starting quarterback material

Huntley has stepped up to the plate in a big way when the Ravens have needed him, and that didn’t change in Week 15. The second-year signal caller threw for 215 yards, rushed for another 73 and was responsible for four total touchdowns against the Packers.

In the absence of Lamar Jackson, Huntley has grown and is improving with every week he’s asked to play quarterback for Baltimore. He’s showing immense potential, and could see himself competing for a starting quarterback job somewhere soon if he keeps up his high level of play.

The Ravens' RBs have the ability to consistently make big plays

The Baltimore ground game has struggled to hit on big plays ever since losing both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to injury before the 2021 season began. They’ve relied on players such as Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman at the position, and while they’ve looked solid at times, they’ve sometimes struggled to be productive.

On Sunday against Green Bay, the Ravens’ ground game had arguably one of their best days, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and getting good contributions from Murray and quarterback Tyler Huntley. Murray had a few explosive long runs, and Freeman showed some burst as well. If they can consistently have these types of performances, the Baltimore offense could open up in a big way.

TE Mark Andrews is deserving of All-Pro honors

The honor of being an All-Pro is reserved for the best of the best at each position. There are plenty of talented tight ends who deserve the accolade, and Andrews is certainly one of them.

In Week 15 against the Packers, Andrews hauled in 10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, making big play after big play. He also became the first Baltimore 1,000-yard receiver since wideout Mike Wallace in 2016, and was the first Ravens tight end to ever have 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Andrews will have to battle with other talented tight ends such as Travis Kelce and George Kittle for All-Pro honors, but he should certainly earn them.

Baltimore must cut down on their penalties

One area where the Ravens must improve is with their penalties. Over the last three weeks, Baltimore has been called for 28 total penalties that have cost them a combined 240 yards. Many of them have been momentum stoppers, and without them the outcomes of their last three losses could have been different.

If the Ravens are able to cut the amount of penalties they commit even in half, it could go a big way to securing a win. Baltimore has three more tough opponents to round out their 2021 schedule, so they’ll have to be at the top of their game and stay disciplined.

The Ravens' identity is being aggressive when it counts

Many have questioned the decision-making of head coach John Harbaugh late in games recently, as Baltimore has lost their past three games by a combined four points. Harbaugh has opted to go for two points in key situations with the game on the line, which have all failed. However, the decisions have shown that the Ravens will continue to be aggressive when it matters most.

Harbaugh trusts and believes in his playmakers, as well as the other decision makers around him. Even defensive coordinator Don Martindale tends to lean to the aggressive side in big moments. No situation is too big for the team, and Baltimore usually wants to go for it all.

