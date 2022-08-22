5 takeaways from Ravens’ 24-17 Week 2 preseason win over Cardinals

The Baltimore Ravens were able to pick up their 22nd-straight preseason win on Sunday night, defeating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 by the final score of 24-17. Baltimore had control for the majority of the game, but Arizona made it close towards the end in an effort to steal the game away.

There were plenty of standouts from the contest for the Ravens on all three sides of the ball, something the team has to be very encouraged by. They’ve built up an outstanding amount of depth, and it was on full display in Glendale against the Cardinals.

Below we look at five takeaways from Baltimore’s Week 2 preseason win over Arizona.

QB Tyler Huntley is showing he can be a starter in the NFL

Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Huntley continued his phenomenal 2022 preseason on Sunday night, completing 13-of-14 passes for 129 yards to go along with a touchdown through the air, while also rushing two times for nine yards. He has shown steady improvements from where he was as a player last year, looking more decisive as well as throwing the ball with more zip.

The third-year quarterback is quickly garnering national media attention, and with quarterback-needy teams such as the Seattle Seahawks and others potentially looking for another option, Huntley’s name has popped up. He’s extremely valuable to Baltimore as the backup to Lamar Jackson, but the former Utah star is proving that he can be a starter at the NFL level.

TE Isaiah Likely is the real deal

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Likely was another player that kept his preseason momentum going in Week 2, catching all eight of his targets for 100 yards and a touchdown. He showed his ability to be a mover in space, as well as fighting for the football and leaving defenders behind in the open field.

The rookie also didn’t play in the second half of the contest signaling that he is going to have a massive role, and for good reason. He and fellow tight end Mark Andrews could form an extremely dynamic duo at the position, adding to an already potent Ravens offense.

Story continues

DL Travis Jones could carve out a massive role on Ravens' defense early on

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Jones was one of the stars of Baltimore’s defensive unit on Sunday night, but an injury late in the contest cast what could have been a very dark cloud over his performance. However the injury was deemed a hyperextension, which is likely one of the better-case scenarios the team could envision.

The rookie out of Connecticut once again put his display of power and finesse on display, showing that he has the potential to become a key contributor on the Ravens’ defense early on, depending on when he’s able to come back from his ailment. Baltimore has a huge amount of depth in their defensive line room, but Jones’ talent might be too much to keep off of the field in favor of more proven options.

Baltimore will have tough decisions to make in their secondary come cut down day

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Ravens’ have always valued their secondary, sometimes more than many other positions on their roster. They’ve invested a massive amount of money and assets into both their cornerback and safety rooms when looking at their 2022 team, and the talent at each position reflects that.

Outside of their star and starting players such as Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton and Chuck Clark, Baltimore has seen their depth flourish with others like Tony Jefferson II, Geno Stone, Kyle Fuller, Ar’Darius Washington, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Pepe Williams and more.

Fuller, Williams, and Washington each had big moments against Arizona in Week 2, and if Baltimore can’t afford to keep all of their depth on their roster they’ll have to make some tough decisions on cut down day.

Ravens will be just fine with P Jordan Stout

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Stout has impressed in a big way over the first two games of the 2022 preseason, likely calming the nerves of some who were worried about life after Sam Koch. The rookie pinned the Cardinals back inside their five-yard line twice in Week 2, showing power, control and touch on his punts.

Baltimore spent a fourth-round selection on the former Penn State star, so it was expected from the start that he’d be able to soften the blow of losing such a consistent punter like Koch was. The early returns are extremely positive, and his ability could help the Ravens win plenty of football games.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire