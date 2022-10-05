5 takeaways from Ravens’ 23-20 loss to Bills in Week 4

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a tough 23-20 defeat to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 of the 2022 season. They jumped out to an early lead that ballooned to 20-3, but gave up 20-unanswered points en-route to another devastating conference loss.

Baltimore saw quarterback Lamar Jackson struggle during the contest, along with wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Buffalo keyed in on tight end Mark Andrews and made him virtually invisible, while the defense held Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo’s explosive offense to 23 total points.

Below we look at five takeaways from the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Bills.

The weather played a major role

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson had his worst game of the 2022 season on Sunday against the Bills, completing 20-of-29 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown to go along with two interceptions. Weather looked to play at least some role in the struggles of the signal caller, as well as the struggles of wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who had multiple drops

RB J.K. Dobbins continues to work his way back

Dobbins played for the first time in front of a full M&T Bank Stadium in Week 4, and didn’t disappoint. He was able to get into the end zone twice on the day, continuing to ramp up his process from the torn ACL. He will have to play a major role in the Ravens’ offense in order for it to have success long-term, and he looks on his way to doing that so far as he gets back into the swing of things.

OT Daniel Faalele looks to be the real deal

Faalele made his first-career NFL start against the Bills in Week 4, and held up rather well on the left side. He’s showing plenty of potential by going up against high level competition without much struggle, and could be a factor on the Baltimore offense for a long time.

Ravens must get more consistent pass rush

The Ravens were only able to sack Josh Allen one time on Sunday, with outside linebacker Odafe Oweh bringing the quarterback down. After a dominant Week 1 showing against the New York Jets, Baltimore’s pass rush has been extremely inconsistent. While the pressure is there, turning them into sacks has not been.

Baltimore must be better in critical situations

At the forefront of the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Bills was an extremely controversial decision by John Harbaugh to go for it on fourth-down on the Bills’ two-yard line in a tie game. The try failed, marking another instance where the team came up empty in a key situation either on fourth down or late in the game. Better decisions must be made in some circumstances, and better execution must happen in those circumstances as well.

