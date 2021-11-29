5 takeaways from Ravens’ 16-10 win vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens were able to come away with a 16-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 of the 2021 season. The victory moves Baltimore to 8-3 as they take over the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while Cleveland falls to 6-6.

It was a sloppy game overall for both sides. There were five total turnovers and just nine total points by both teams combined in the first half, and the second half didn’t have many fireworks either. However, a win is a win, and the Ravens were able to come out on top against a division rival.

Below we look at five takeaways from Baltimore’s Week 12 victory over Cleveland.

The Ravens can overcome mistakes from QB Lamar Jackson

Sometimes, the belief surrounding Baltimore is that the Ravens live and die by what Jackson does on the football field. While it’s absolutely true that the fourth-year signal caller plays a massive role in the outcome of Baltimore’s games, the team showed on Sunday night that they can overcome mistakes by their quarterback and still come out victorious.

The Ravens became the first team since 2015 to win when they throw four interceptions in a game, snapping a 52-game losing streak. The Baltimore defense played well, and even when the offense couldn’t move the ball or Jackson was struggling, the team came together and overcame the quarterback’s miscues.

Baltimore's running game is what it is without their stars

When the Ravens lost both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards for the season before the year began, many knew that the Baltimore rushing attack wouldn’t be the same. However, it hasn’t been nearly as good as expected through 12 weeks, which has caused a few problems on the offensive side of the ball.

In Week 12 against the Browns, the Ravens’ running backs averaged just 2.7 yards per carry on 25 attempts. That’s a far cry than what the team has done over the past few years, but without their star running backs and key offensive linemen, Baltimore’s run game is what it is. Hopefully it can get back on track in the coming weeks.

The Ravens' run defense is elite

Coming into Week 12 against the Browns, some thought that Baltimore would struggle to contain the Cleveland rushing offense despite being one of the best units against the run in the NFL. The Browns have one of the best rushing attacks in the league, while the Ravens were going to be without defensive lineman Calais Campbell. However, the Baltimore defense stifled Nick Chubb and company, proving that they are an elite unit against the run.

Cleveland was only able to rush for 2.4 yards per carry on Sunday night due to many of the Ravens’ defenders flying around the field, getting off of their blocks, and making tackles. While their pass defense has struggled, Baltimore’s rushing defense has shown that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Baltimore's pass rush is starting to turn a corner

While the box score stats won’t blow many away, the performance of the Ravens’ pass rush over the past few weeks has been very encouraging. They are getting pressure on quarterbacks at a more consistent rate and are even bringing them down as well, something that was a problem for Baltimore early on.

The Ravens were able to sack Baker Mayfield twice on Sunday night (and Jarvis Landry once), making the quarterback uncomfortable in the pocket and forcing him to move around a bit. They were also a hair away from bringing him down two or three more times, so they were generating quality pressure. The pass rush seems to be starting to turn a corner, which is great news for the Baltimore defense.

HC John Harbaugh deserves to be in the Coach of the Year conversation

What Harbaugh has done with this Ravens team through 12 weeks of the 2021 season has been incredible. He’s propelled them to an 8-3 record despite having to work through countless injuries, slow starts, and much more. The head coach has rallied his team together, and they all believe in the player lining up next to them, which is a big reason why they’ve been so successful.

Baltimore still has talent on both sides of the ball. However, after losing so many key stars for weeks, months or even the season, Harbaugh has shown that he can get the best out of his players and grind out wins no matter how pretty or ugly they look. He has firmly placed himself in the Coach of the Year conversation, and with a few more wins could truly secure a place as the clear front runner for the award.

