5 takeaways from the Rams’ stunning loss to the Jets

Any given Sunday.

That’s the overarching theme from this week’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets, a game that didn’t go the way everyone expected.

The Jets, who were 0-13, came in and beat the Rams at home, stunning Los Angeles 23-20. As 17-point underdogs, it was undoubtedly the biggest upset of the season.

Again: Any team can beat any opponent on any given Sunday.

The Rams learned that the hard way in Week 15, being served a healthy slice of humble pie. Here’s what we learned from this week’s embarrassing loss, as Sean McVay put it afterwards.

This is the worst loss ever by Sean McVay

There’s simply no way around it. This loss to the Jets was flat-out embarrassing, which is a word used by McVay himself in his postgame press conference. There have been ugly losses by the Rams in the last four seasons, but none were worse than this one to the Jets. Everything was working in the Rams’ favor leading up to this game. They had four extra days of rest after playing on Thursday night in Week 14, they were almost fully healthy, they were at home against an East Coast team, and the Jets had nothing to gain by winning and worsening their draft positioning. Yet, the Rams laid an egg on offense, couldn’t get stops on defense and got outcoached by Adam Gase, whose seat has been hotter than anyone’s all year. McVay failed to get his players ready and his play-calling was shockingly bad, looking unprepared against a terrible team.

The offensive line had arguably its worst game of the season

Jared Goff was sacked three times, hit eight times and pressured relentlessly throughout the afternoon. The Jets made five tackles behind the line of scrimmage and closed up running lanes for the Rams’ backs, limiting L.A.’s tailbacks to 65 yards rushing on 17 carries. The offensive line simply did not play well and Goff felt pressure all game long. He never looked comfortable in the pocket and it impacted his accuracy in a big way. The loss doesn’t fall squarely on the line’s shoulders, but that group deserves some of the blame.

Rams beat themselves with self-inflicted wounds

The Jets didn’t come out and clobber the Rams. It’s more accurate to say L.A. beat itself with costly mistakes. Two long carries by Cam Akers were called back due to penalties by Austin Corbett and Tyler Higbee, one of which pulled a touchdown off the board. Joe Noteboom was called for holding earlier in the game, too, which negated a 10-yard run by Akers. Then there was the blown coverage on Ty Johnson’s opening touchdown, a blown coverage on Jamison Crowder’s 16-yard reception on third down in the second half, and a blocked punt where the protection was not good enough. Goff’s costly interception in the first quarter also led to three points by the Jets. The self-inflicted wounds killed the Rams in this one, beating themselves all throughout the game.

McVay’s play calling deserves to be questioned

When the Rams needed a large chunk of yards on third down, McVay went into his shell and called very conservative plays – like a run with Malcolm Brown on third-and-23 in the first half, or a screen to Brown on third-and-15 in the fourth quarter. Then when the Rams only needed 4 yards on their final drive of the game, Goff aired it out to Akers and Gerald Everett on back-to-back plays. Both fell incomplete, giving the ball back to the Jets, who killed the clock and went on to win the game. It was simply not a good game plan for McVay on Sunday and his calls on third and fourth down did nothing to help L.A. win. https://twitter.com/thecheckdown/status/1340807632886456320

Third-down was their Achilles’ heel

Speaking of third down, it was arguably the difference in the game. The Rams went a paltry 2-for-11 on third, while the Jets were a much more respectable 7-for-17. New York had three drives of 10-plus plays as a result, while the Rams didn’t have a drive longer than eight plays until the middle of the fourth quarter. Had the Rams converted on third down a few more times, they may have been able to win this game. Or more importantly, if they had gotten a couple of stops on third, the Jets would’ve stalled on offense much more often. But just as they failed to do early in the game, the Rams couldn’t stop New York in the second half, either.

