5 takeaways from the Raiders Week 7 loss vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Raiders fell to the Chiefs in Week 7 and there were some positives and negatives to take away from that game. Here are the top-five observations from that contest.

1. WR Nelson Agholor is the real deal

Despite a few drops, Nelson Agholor continues to be an impressive free-agent pickup by Mike Mayock and company. In Week 7, he totaled 107 yards on five receptions as he was the team’s leading receiver. He was also able to get into the end zone on the first play of the game. Even when Bryan Edwards returns from his ankle injury, expect Agholor to be in the lineup a ton with Henry Ruggs and Hunter Renfrow.

2. The lack of a pass rush is still a problem

In Week 5, the Raiders created 32 pressures on Patrick Mahomes and sacked him multiple times. Today, the Raiders never were able to sack Tom Brady and he had all day in the pocket. The lack of a consistent pass rush is the team’s biggest weakness right now and they will only go as far as the likes of Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell will take them.

3. The offensive line can only survive so many injuries

Gabe Jackson was ejected in this game, meaning that the team was without him, Trent Brown and Richie Incognito. It also didn’t help that Sam Young was injured in this game and Brandon Parker was forced to step in on the right side. Most teams don’t have five offensive linemen, let alone eight or nine. This team can only overcome so many injuries on the offensive line and today was an example of how devasting it can be to this offense.

Las Vegas totaled just 76 yards on the ground on 24 carries and it made for a very inconsistent offense. However, the Raiders are optimistic that Brown and Incognito should be able to return to the lineup soon.

4. Derek Carr is playing the best football of his career

Derek Carr continues to strive in this Raiders’ offense. Despite throwing an interception (that tipped off Nelson Agholor’s hands), Carr finished the game with a passer rating of 97.4 and averaged 7.9 yards per attempt through the air. He had a few other big throws in this game down the field and could have had an even bigger day if it weren’t for a few drops.

Considering the offensive line he was playing behind, Carr played well against the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL. He is on pace to set career-highs across the board in 2020.

5. Jon Gruden’s team struggle after the bye week

Since rejoining the team, the Raiders have lost all three of their games after the bye week and each defeat has been by at least 14 points. In those three games, his defense has allowed 42, 42 and 45 points. Yikes. Gruden has to figure out what is going on with his team after the week off.

