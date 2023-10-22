5 takeaways from Purdue basketball's instrasquad scrimmage

WEST LAFAYETTE — After fulfilling the requests of autograph seekers linking the Mackey Arena concourse Saturday, Purdue men's basketball put on an instrasquad scrimmage as part of its annual Fan Day festivities.

For many, it was the first look at the third-ranked Boilermakers in full prior to next Saturday's exhibition opener at Arkansas.

Purdue enters the season on the back of last year's Big Ten regular season and tournament championships and returns everyone who saw significant playing time aside from David Jenkins and Brandon Newman.

The Boilers add Will Berg and Camden Heide, who both redshirted last season, along with freshman Myles Colvin as players who could factor into the rotation.

Saturday's stat leaders included Fletcher Loyer with 17 points, Braden Smith with 11 points and 11 assists, Trey Kaufman-Renn with 14 points and eight rebounds and Zach Edey with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Here are five takeaways based on what we saw at Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage.

Who'll be Purdue basketball's starting five?

Obviously this won't be shored up anytime soon with certainty.

Coach Matt Painter tinkered with different lineups on Saturday.

Right now, though, the one that seems most likely will be the group that was on the floor together to start the final 10-minute scrimmage, which featured Braden Smith at point guard, along with Lance Jones and Fletcher Loyer on the perimeter, with Trey Kaufman-Renn and Zach Edey inside.

Smith and Loyer started all 35 games as true freshmen last season and Edey started all 34 games he played in. Kaufman-Renn did not start a game a year ago, but had his best performance in the game Edey missed with extended minutes. Jones was a four-year starter at Southern Illinois, where he scored 1,514 points.

Speaking of Lance Jones

The former Saluki provides a dynamic Purdue needed last season. He's quick and athletic, with the ability to lock down as an on-ball defender.

Jones showcased his ability to get downhill, going coast to coast in five seconds to get a layup off the glass at the buzzer. The shot didn't go in, but there were far too many instances last season where Purdue needed another blow-by guard. Jones has that and a solid outside shot that will serve Purdue well with its other weapons.

Jones made 4 of 10 3s and scored 12 points in Saturday's scrimmage.

"Playing with Zach, who is the National Player of the Year, he draws so much attention from every single body," Jones said. "Having a person that creates that much attention, that makes my game easier."

Ethan Morton's improvement

Ethan Morton started 29 games last season, a full-time starter until late in the season when Newman was inserted into the lineup.

He'll likely revert back to a role player off the bench, but provided quality play Saturday running the point. Morton was on the floor for his defense last season more than anything after the 3-point prowess he offered as a sophomore seemed to disappear last season.

On Saturday, Morton had eight points and eight assists.

Can Edey and Kaufman-Renn coexist?

Assuming the starting lineup is as projected above, that would give Purdue a pretty dynamic scoring combo in the paint.

Based on what we saw Saturday, that could be a good thing for the Boilermakers and a bad thing for opposing teams that will have to find a way to guard two offensive threats inside.

"There's a lot of great action we can really get out of having me and Trey out on the floor," Edey said. "You've got to pick your poison almost. You can't double both of us. If you double one of us, the other one is left one-on-one."

Depth aplenty

The Purdue coaching staff has a problem, but it's a good problem to have, so long as players buy in.

There's so much talent on the roster and games are only 40 minutes.

"There's going to be some people playing short minutes that are pretty good players," Painter said. "There's going to be a guy or two that might not play in games that are good players."

Morton, Mason Gillis and Caleb Furst were starters last season and could see a decrease in usage despite their experience and leadership.

Right now, it's all good though.

"All of our jobs is first and foremost is to help Purdue win," Furst said. "That's what coach Paint talks about a lot, so it's all about buying into our roles and doing whatever that role may be to the best of our ability and doing that role with joy."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue basketball has a good problem to have: a depth of talent