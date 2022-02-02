5 takeaways from Phoenix Suns showdown win over Brooklyn Nets

The Suns rose to the moment again and again.

Brooklyn came to Phoenix with two thirds of its Big 3 in Kyrie Irving and James Harden and started the second half like it wanted to steal one.

The Suns weren't having it.

Down one late in the third, Phoenix went on a 19-6 run in its 121-111 victory Tuesday night in a marquee matchup of championship contenders at Footprint Center.

Devin Booker scored a game-high 35 points, Mikal Bridges dropped a season-high 27 while Chris Paul posted a double-double of 20 points and 14 assists.

Winners of 11 straight, Phoenix (41-9) handed Brooklyn its fifth straight loss as the Nets (29-21) were without Kevin Durant (knee).

Irving paced the Nets, losers of five straight, with 26 and Harden added 22.

Here are five takeaways from Tuesday's win as Phoenix improved to 31-0 when leading after three quarters. The Suns are having their best start in franchise history through 50 games.

Asked Devin Booker if closing out games in 4th is as simple as having the experiences of doing that.



"This league is not simple."#Suns 31-0 when leading after 3 quarters after Tuesday's win over #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/A9RpUIEOQG — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 2, 2022

1. The Nets made another push in the fourth in cutting Phoenix's lead to 97-94 with 9:02 left, but the Suns once again answered.

Went on a 19-8 run to go up 116-102 as Deandre Ayton capped the run with a lob dunk off a Paul feed.

This clearly is a different game with Durant, but Phoenix still has an edge in three areas.

•. Continuity. They know not only who to get the ball to down the stretch, but how to do so. Even through the injuries and players missing action in health and safety protocols. Phoenix makes winning plays and shots.

•. Paul makes the plays. Everyone else makes the shots. Plus Paul is near or at the top of the shot-making list. Brooklyn has all those things, too, but it looks likes its players take turns to score more than scoring in an offense.

• Defense. Suns are just better on that end. Add winning the hustle game, Phoenix proved to be the better team in sweeping the season series over Brooklyn for the first time since 2014-15.

"We were out there nine strong for a few games." Chris Paul as Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder returned from injuries. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/qYDrvol5K2 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 2, 2022

2. That Kyrie Irving.

He is truly one of the game's best players.

Irving is not only a shot maker, but he's shot taker and creator for himself and others.

He's the ultimate offensive weapon, but is only suiting up for the road tilts. New York has a mandate for adults to be vaccinated for indoor public events.

Irving isn't vaccinated.

He's standing his ground. Has his reasons, but can this team win a championship with him only playing on the road?

Don't know, but Brooklyn is taking any game it can get with him. He's that good.

"He smacked the shit out of me."



Chris Paul on JaVale McGee during a celebration of a bucket in the 4th. #Suns pic.twitter.com/37qhbjtIFn — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 2, 2022

3. 50-50 balls.

Phoenix won that battle and that proved to be the difference in the game.

Either Brooklyn was a step slow or Phoenix was a step ahead.

Either way, the Suns were beating the Nets to seemingly every loose ball.

Mikal Bridges led that charge. Just all over the place.

Monty Williams talks about how Bridges has the energy to defend and score on the other end. That once again was on full display.

"My body is weird." Mikal Bridges when asked about how he plays so many minutes, guards guys like James Harden and Kyrie Irving and still score a season-high 27. #Suns pic.twitter.com/afla1zuunt — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 2, 2022

4. Jae Crowder hit the game's first shot.

Deandre Ayton had a dunk and a good stretch of play, but neither really impacted the game.

Understandable.

Ayton had missed Phoenix's last seven games with the right ankle sprain while Crowder was sidelined four games with left wrist contusion.

Both looked rusty and out of rhythm. Sensing that, Williams stuck with Cam Johnson at the four and JaVale McGee at the five through key stretches.

Ayton had a couple of lob finishes at the end in finishing with 12 points, but only grabbed six rebounds. Crowder didn't hit another shot after that first one in scoring just three points on 1-of-5 shooting.

Johnson scored 16, hitting 4-of-8 from 3. He shined as a starter, played well again with Crowder back.

"Yep, that ankle feels good."



Deandre Ayton on his early dunk after missing seven games with an ankle injury. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/W6YkkJoLCP — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 2, 2022

5. Finally, Suns begin a four-game road trip Thursday at Atlanta.

The Hawks had won seven straight before losing Monday against Toronto. So they'll have two days between that loss and their matchup with the Suns.

Last time Phoenix played at Atlanta, they got blitzed by 32.

The Hawks made a surprise run to the Eastern Conference finals before losing to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

This season had a bad start, but are playing some of their best basketball right now.

Should be an entertaining game.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 5 takeaways from Phoenix Suns showdown win over Brooklyn Nets