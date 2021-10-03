5 takeaways from Penn State’s Week 5 win over Indiana

On Saturday night, just about everything seemed to go Penn State’s way. A 24-0 victory over Indiana lifted Penn State to 5-0 on the season with plenty of big games coming their way. The revenge game situation for the Nittany Lions against the Hoosiers certainly set the tone for Penn State on defense and the offense got a pretty well-balanced approach for the first time this season.

And to think, this game was another reminder that Penn State can still improve what they are doing. Penn State was flagged for five penalties, mostly at times James Franklin would prefer to keep things nice and orderly to run out some clock. But all in all, Saturday night was a good night for the Nittany Lions.

Here are some takeaways from Penn State’s latest victory on the season.

Penn State finally got the running game moving

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

We’ve all been waiting to see Penn State find a way to get the running game more involved, and on Saturday night they did just that. Penn State rushed for 209 yards as a team. Penn State did have 240 rushing yards against Ball State in Week 2, but after two games of 80 and 84 rushing yards against Auburn and Villanova, going over 200 yards was needed for the Nittany Lion faithful in Week 5.

Keyvone Lee led the team with 74 rushing yards (more on him in a moment) and John Lovett continued to contribute more with 41 yards on 10 carries. The running game also saw Sean Clifford add 58 yards on 10 carries, whether designed or on the fly (mostly on the fly).

Keyvone Lee may be the best running option

With Noah Cain not getting the kind of production that was expected of him so far this season, Penn State has needed a back to step his game up. In Week 5, that was Keyvoine Lee. As mentioned already, Lee was Penn State’s leading rusher with 74 yards on eight carries, including a 44-yard run.

Story continues

Lee has shown to be a back who can run with power and show some burst, which is needed in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions are still expected to split the carries around with Lee and Lovett leading the way in Week 5, but Lee has emerged as the back you can have the most confidence in making a big run happen.

NEXT: Penn State’s defense is the real deal

Penn State has a championship-caliber defense

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Five games into the season, Penn State has yet to allow a team score more than 20 points. It may not be on the same level of achievement as Georgia (who is?), but Penn State’s defense has managed to come up with big plays and set the tone in games every week so far. From coming up with big stops and turnovers against Wisconsin in Week 1, to holding off Auburn in Week 3, and pitching a shutout in Week 5, Penn State’s defense has lived up to the billing as one of the best in the Big Ten.

Penn State’s defense was able to make sure Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. never got in any comfortable rhythm and later made sure a switch at QB wouldn’t spark the Hoosiers offense (Penix left the game with a shoulder injury). Jack Tuttle led a promising drive for Indiana but the Hoosiers resorted to a field goal attempt down 21-0, and it was blocked.

Sure, maybe Indiana isn’t the same team they were a year ago, but a shutout in conference play regardless of the opponent is worth celebrating.

A defense that allows Jahan Dotson to get loose is in danger

It is impossible to keep a man on Jahan Dotson on 100 percent of the plays a team plays on defense. But those times when Dotson does get in open field are lethal. As a Penn State fan, you love seeing Dotson find open space, because you know Sean Clifford is going to see the opportunity for the big play with his best wide receiver.

Penn State did just that on a fourth-down play in the third quarter. On 4th-and-4, Clifford extended the play long enough to allow Dotson to peel off into open space as the Hoosiers attempted to close in on Clifford. Clifford saw Dotson open and seized the moment to let Dotson go to work.

Jordan Stout is one of the best dual-responsibility kickers in the nation

Penn State kicking specialist Jordan Stout had a tough season opener with a short missed field goal and a missed extra point, but he made up for it with his performance punting the football. Since that opener, Stout has not missed an extra point attempt and he has missed just two field goals in seven attempts (both from long range). That’s been good to see, but Stout continues to impress with the way he handles his punting responsibilities.

Against Indiana, Stout punted the football six times, and he averaged 46.33 yards per punt. His first punt on Penn State’s first offensive series was booted 50 yards and out at the Indiana 14-yard line. His second punt went 51 yards and was caught with a fair catch at the Indiana nine. His third punt was fair caught at the Indiana 11 after traveling 42 yards. Stout had two more punts that didn’t go inside the Indiana 20-yard line but each went 46 yards and was fair caught by the Hoosiers with no punt return possibility.

Penn State’s Stout is making a strong case to be considered among the best punters in college football. And with some tough games coming up for Penn State, that could prove to be an asset in games that could develop into field position matchups.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.