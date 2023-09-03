5 takeaways from Penn State’s victory over West Virginia

Penn State officially starts the 2023- season 1-0 after their 38-15 victory over West Virginia.

There were some bright spots in the game and some things that were concerning during Saturday night’s game and for the remainder of the season if things don’t get fixed.

Overall, it was a good performance by the Nittany Lions. They came in as big favorites and dominated the game despite some of the non-favorable moments that took place.

Here are five takeaways about what took place on the field during Penn State’s first game of the season against the Mountaineers.

Drew Allar Better Than Advertised

The sophomore quarterback was simply sensation in his first start. Penn State fans were able to see the former five-star prospect in 10 games last season, but were wondering what he would look like as the official starter.

He delivered.

Drew Allar finished the game completing 21 of 29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns. He flashed multiple aspects of his game, showing off his arm strength with a deep touchdown bomb, his touch with precision throws over the middle of the field and towards the boundary and the ability to evade pressure.

He lived up to the hype in his first career start.

Run Defense Was Weak

After an offseason filled with statements that the interior defensive line had beefed up to stop the run, that was not the case against West Virginia. The defense gave up 146 rushing yards, including 71 to the quarterback.

It’s an alarming thing to see after there was a focus to address those issues over the offseason.

The Mountaineers’ strength is running the ball behind their experienced offensive line, but there were times when the defense looked completely over matched. That has to change going forward if the Nittany Lions want to reach the goals that they have set for themselves.

Keandre Lambert-Smith is WR 1

The biggest question mark surrounding the offense was if the wide receiver group would be good enough to compete at a high level. After losing their two leading receivers from last year, Keandre Lambert-Smith was scheduled to be the next guy to take over as the No. 1 wide receiver.

He showed that he has that capability.

The junior finished the game with four catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns. His early dominance was able to open up routes for the other receivers on the team who continually found open spaces in the defense.

Offensive Line is Questionable

The most painful and alarming thing that came from this game was the offensive line continued to show weaknesses in pass-blocking situations. They gave up one official sack but had Allar scrambling around to avoid pressure on multiple occasions.

There was a notion that this was potentially the best offensive line that Penn State has seen since James Franklin took over as head coach. It was only one game, but it didn’t look like that was the case as there were still missed blocking assignments and pressures given up throughout the game.

Special Teams, Special Teams, Special Teams

Two missed kicks. That was the difference between ultimately a comfortable victory and one that had the starters in late into the game.

There were some whispers that the special teams unit could still have their issues entering the first game of the season, but two missed kicks from 38 yards and 34 yards aren’t good enough from a program that is ranked seventh in the country.

Changes were made during the game as Sander Sahaydak, who missed both field goals, was replaced by Alex Felkins who made his 25-yard attempt. This kicking battle will likely continue to play out during practice and into the next game against Delaware.

