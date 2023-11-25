5 takeaways from Penn State’s shutout of Michigan State

Penn State gave fans something to smile and feel good about on Friday night. Penn State thumped Michigan State by a final score of 42-0 in Ford Field in Detroit, home to the Detroit Lions of the NFL. Penn State struggled to finish a couple of early drives but never really felt it was in serious danger against a struggling Michigan State program.

So are you buying that a change at offensive coordinator finally allowed this team to wake up a bit on offense, or was this more of the same we have seen this season against a struggling opponent? And what comes next for this team after completing a 10-2 regular season worthy of consideration for a New Years Six bowl bid?

Here are my five takeaways from Penn State’s final game of the regular season.

Drew Allar had quite the rebound

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

After getting knocked out of last week’s game against Rutgers, after a relatively quiet performance leading up to his exit, Drew Allar was locked in from the start against Michigan State. Allar passed for 292 yards and had some big pass plays in the mix. It was good to see Allar feeling loose and having fun on the field. Here’s hoping we see more of that moving forward.

Man, this defense is good

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Michigan State had a rough offense this season, so doing any damage against this Penn State defense was always going to be an incredibly tall order for the Spartans. But Penn State’s defense played outstanding once again and limited the Spartans to just 68 yards of total offense, and -20 rushing yards. A snap over the head of the quarterback helped out in this department but so did 7 total sacks and 12 tackles for a loss.

Some of Penn State’s key players even got banged up at times, including defensive end Chop Robinson and linebacker Abdul Carter. But the defense just continued to fly all over and cause problems up front all night long.

Penn State has to find a way to keep Manny Diaz

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Unless Manny Diaz is going to get a head coaching job this offseason, one of the top priorities for James Franklin and Penn State should be doing nearly whatever it takes to keep Diaz in State College.

Franklin has discussed the idea of how important it is for Penn State to keep coaches leaving for lateral moves, which has happened on a number of occasions under Franklin. Diaz continues to shine in the role of defensive coordinator and he would be among the top coordinators to call for any team in need of a defensive coordinator (hello, USC). Penn State needs to make sure that if Diaz does leave, he is doing it for a step up in the coaching ranks.

It was fun, but...

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

It would have been incredibly frustrating to see Penn State struggle against Michigan State in any particular area, so it was enjoyable watching the Nittany Lions just go out and handle their business on offense and defense. It was truly a full-team victory from start to finish. Is there hope this was the wake-up call for the team heading to the bowl season?

That is where I am a tad reluctant to go overboard and say the offense figured it out. What we saw was an offense that was able to rough up a clearly inferior opponent just as they did multiple times this season against teams like UMass and Delaware and even against other Big Ten teams like Illinois, Northwestern, and, more recently, Maryland and Rutgers.

Whoever Penn State plays next in the bowl season should be a tougher challenge, especially for the offense. Penn State may not get paired up with a team close to Ohio State or Michigan, but they will be above the level of any of the teams Penn State has dispatched this season.

Bring on.... whoever is next!

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State will have a lot to sort through between now and their next game. But first, let’s figure out who they’ll be playing, and in which bowl game.

Entering the week ranked no. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings likely keeps Penn State in a decent spot for a potential New Years Six bowl game. There are a couple of teams ranked ahead of Penn State that are guaranteed to lose, including a couple of teams that could be in the way. The biggest problems right now appear to be Alabama, Missouri, and Louisville, who are ranked no. 8 through 10 ahead of Penn State, respectively.

Missouri blew out Arkansas in their final game of the season, so the Tigers will justifiably stay ahead of Penn State in the final playoff rankings. Alabama will likely head to the SEC Championship game with an 11-1 record to face Georgia. A loss by Alabama could potentially help Penn State move up a spot in the rankings, but the Crimson Tide will likely stay just ahead of Penn State.

Louisville losing in the ACC Championship Game is Penn State’s biggest hope at the moment, as it would knock the Cardinals down below them. The Orange Bowl is guaranteed to get either Florida State or Louisville, but the Seminoles being left out of the playoff at 13-0 and stuck in the Orange Bowl would be helpful.

There will be 8 spots to fill in 4 New Years Six bowl games. One goes to an ACC team and one will go to the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champion. That leaves 6 spots to fill. Penn State could be one of the last teams in, but sometimes that’s all you need.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire