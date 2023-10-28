5 takeaways from Penn State’s narrow victory over Indiana

The game after Penn State plays Ohio State seems to always bring some funky results for the Nittany Lions.

More often than not, Penn State has to pick themselves up after a difficult loss and play the next week against an inferior opponent.

That was the case once again on Saturday as they hosted Indiana at Beaver Stadium.

This game was far from pretty and in for the majority it was completely unacceptable. The vibes turned to a much more positive note during the very end, but overall, this was not a good performance.

Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 33-24 victory over Indiana.

Explosive Plays Are Positive

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Wow!

When the offense let Drew Allar take some shots down the field, they finally got one to work in the biggest moment of the game. He connected with Keandre Lambert-Smith on a 57-yard touchdown pass to take a 31-24 lead with under two minutes remaining.

It’s concerning that seemingly everyone besides the coaching staff knows that to operate a successful offense the field needs to be stretched. Maybe they do know that and just aren’t connecting.

Either way, that should provide some confidence in actually stretching the field going forward.

Third Down Is An Issue

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The horrendous third-down conversion rate against Ohio State garnered major headlines across the college football world.

Against Indiana, those same issues were present as they finished 7-18 on that down. It points again to the problems that this offense is having this year.

They weren’t that present early on when Penn State was playing cupcake opponents, but it was exposed against Ohio State and Indiana was able to take some of that and disrupt this offense.

This needs to be figured out and figured out in a hurry.

Unprepared Coaching Staff

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

This was probably the biggest takeaway from the game.

Despite saying all week that they needed to come in focused and ready to play, Penn State punted on their first three possessions gaining only one first down and trailed on two separate occasions because of defensive lapses.

It was not a good performance from either coordinator or from James Franklin.

Running Game Has Issues

Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins tackles Penn State running back Nick Singleton near the line of scrimmage during the White Out game at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa.

It’s beyond concern right now. This running game just isn’t the same as last year and it is confusing why that’s the case.

Statistically, it looks fine. They’re second in the Big Ten with 181.3 rushing yards per game, but they’re only averaging 4.3 yards per carry and have not looked explosive.

Is it the offensive line? Have the running backs regressed? Are the lanes not as open because of the lack of quarterback mobility?

Everything is on the table right now as this running game continues to regress from last year.

Winning Is Winning

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Nobody probably wants to hear this right now after looking that unimpressive against a bad Indiana team, but not losing this game was massively important for Penn State.

Whatever little hope they have at potentially making the College Football Playoff was preserved by winning on Saturday. That type of game is something they’ve lost in the past.

Yes, it looked ugly and yes, it was unacceptable to play like that against Indiana, but they still won and are now sitting at 7-1.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire