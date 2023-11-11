5 takeaways from Penn State’s loss to Michigan

Looking for any glimmers of hope following Penn State’s second loss of the season is always difficult. While a shot at a Big Ten championship has essentially been pulled from beneath them, there is still a path to play in a New Years Six bowl game as a consolation prize. The College Football Playoff will remain out of reach in the final year of a four-team format before expanding the field next season, but most fans may not be ready to warmly embrace a potential 10-2 season with a matchup against a non-power conference champion.

Penn State’s 24-15 loss to Michigan was an unfriendly reminder that Penn State is missing some important ingredients for going to where it wants to be. Here are some final takeaways from Penn State’s second frustrating loss of the year.

Penn State needs receivers

There will be plenty to dissect with quarterback Drew Allar, but he simply has not been getting the needed help he needs from his wide receivers this season. The loss of Jahan Dotson and Mitchell Tinsley Jr. have been a bigger loss for the offense than it feels like it should have been this season. KeAndre Lambert-Smith has been the team’s leading receiver but he caught just 1 pass for 6 yards against Michigan.

Penn State wide receivers had 5 catches for 29 yards against the Wolverines. Transfer receiver Dante Cephas, fresh off his 2-touchdown performance against Maryland, had just 2 catches for 11 yards. A player who had a 1,000-yard season two years ago for Kent State has not been able to flourish in this offense since transferring for whatever reason. Kaden Saunders is still young and could be a promising player, but he had 1 catch for 13 yards. It was a big catch on fourth down to move the sticks, and he made a great play don’t he ball, but he also dropped another key pass intended for him (the pass was behind him) and he was only targeted twice.

What could have been a promising season for this Penn State team has been hampered the most by a lack of any consistent threat in the passing game, especially against good defensive teams like Michigan and Ohio State. When Penn State has not threat through the air, it leads to one of the other biggest takeaways from this game.

Michigan's running back duo outclassed Penn State's

Penn State has just two regular season games remaining this season, and it is still on the search for a game with a 100-yard rusher. Yet another week has come and gone and Penn State’s dynamic running duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen is without a single 100-yard game this season, which feels unfathomable considering their success as freshmen a year ago. And with this year’s offensive line being hyped as the best James Franklin has ever had, this is an incredibly concerning trend.

With no ability to be a passing threat, Penn State is doomed to go against defenses who feel increasingly confident they only have to focus on slowing down the running game. Michigan thrived on that. Penn State still combined for 164 yards with Allar adding 49 rushing yards and a touchdown, but 43 yards from Singleton feels like it has become the norm rather than the exception. Nobody could have seen that coming.

On the flip side, Michigan’s running game is what became the biggest advantage for either team. Blake Corum rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, including the final backbreaker in the fourth quarter immediately following a Penn State turnover on downs. Donovan Edwards also excelled with 523 rushing yards on 10 carries and a touchdown.

Penn State's defense deserves better

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz had a great game overall, although the defense got burned on a couple of drives on the ground in the second quarter. But the defense more than did its part to keep this game within reach, just waiting for the offense to do something.

Holding Michigan to 24 points is no small feat, but the big plays Penn State did yield just came at the worst possible moments. A 22-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter and a 30-yard touchdown run in the fourth gave the Wolverines two critical touchdowns scored from outside the red zone. The defense did hold Michigan to a field goal following the only turnover of the game in the third quarter, but Penn State’s offense just could not do its part to reward the efforts of the defense.

Michigan didn’t do anything special on offense. It just bulked up on the line of scrimmage and wore down Penn State’s defenders. But Penn State’s defense continued to make stops to keep things within striking distance.

Don't chase points when you don't need to

James Franklin has a long history of questionable in-game coaching decisions. This game continued to add to the list of puzzling or controversial decisions. One that stood out came before halftime.

Down 14-3, Penn State cut into the Michigan lead with a late touchdown in the second quarter with 29 seconds until halftime. The Drew Allar touchdown run made it a 14-9 game, with Penn State getting the football to start the second half. Kicking an extra point would have made the game 14-10, but the decision to potentially make it a three-point game in a game where points could come at a premium had some merit,

But with the benefit of hindsight, you have to wonder if that decision came back to haunt Penn State later on.

After scoring a late touchdown in the fourth quarter, Penn State found itself down 24-15 with 1:59 to play and two timeouts in hand. Had Penn State scored the extra point earlier in the game instead of failing on the two-point conversion, this touchdown would have made it a 24-16 game with the extra point pending. Instead, Penn State was forced to go for two. Extra points after both touchdowns would have created a one-score game.

To borrow a line from Linkin Park, in the end it doesn’t even matter. Penn State still may have lost by a touchdown with the extra points.

Ohio State and Michigan are just better... yet again.

Penn State’s season outlooks at the beginning of the season all seemed to focus on what Penn State did against Ohio State and Michigan. This has been the case for the majority of James Franklin’s tenure, and the Nittany Lions have now gone 0-6 against the top two Big Ten teams over the past three years.

If there was a year for Penn State to strike, it seemed to be this year. The defense has done its part, Ohio State had some questions with its quarterback and had some key players banged up a few weeks ago, and it didn’t matter. Penn State’s offense clammed up and the defense could not bail them out.

Michigan came to Happy Valley with a weird cloud hovering with the suspension of its head coach, and it didn’t matter. Once again, the Penn State offense couldn’t land a punch and the defense could not hold up the fort long enough for the offense to figure something out.

The more things change, the more things stay the same. Ohio State and Michigan have proven with regular authority now that they are simply better than Penn State. Penn State is still a very good program, but it continues to flounder in big-game opportunities to take the next step.

There is always next year, I suppose. But things aren’t exactly about to get easier in 2024 with the additions of four new members to the conference, including two other teams ranked ahead of Penn State in the rankings, Washington and Oregon.

