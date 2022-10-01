Here are 5 takeaways from Penn State football’s 17-7 victory over Northwestern

The Nittany Lions fought through a sloppy, rainy afternoon to win 17-7 against the Wildcats.

Penn State had five total turnovers with four fumbles lost and an interception thrown. They additionally generated three turnovers and two turnovers on downs. The Nittany Lions ultimately saw a rushing score by freshman running back Nick Singleton, a touchdown reception by tight end Brenton Strange and a field goal by Jake Pinegar as their only scores of the day.

Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 17-7 victory over Northwestern.

Penalties could make big difference against better opponents

The Nittany Lions can’t make as many mistakes as they did against Northwestern in a game against Michigan, Ohio State or even Maryland. Seven penalties for 55 yards isn’t good as is, and when a team has 55 yards lost in key moments like Penn State’s defense did, it’ll crush the team’s hopes and of going to a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Penn State’s generated turnovers kept the game out of reach

The Nittany Lions forced three Northwestern turnovers on Saturday. Penn State had two fumble recoveries and an interception by Ji’Ayir Brown. Each time the Wildcats began to trek down the field, the Nittany Lions slowly peeled away at Northwestern’s chance to come close to a victory.

Penn State additionally stopped Northwestern’s opportunity to convert on fourth and five with 9:43 left in the game. Cornerback Johnny Dixon later had a pass breakup on fourth and two with 5:30 left to force another turnover on downs.

PJ Mustipher played his best collegiate game

Mustipher had eight total tackles (four solo) and 0.5 tackles for loss. Each opportunity that the elder statesman of the defensive line had to clog up the gap for linebackers and other linemen to make a play, he made it happen. Sophomore defensive end Chop Robinson benefited the most from his senior teammate’s physicality in the trenches with four tackles (two solo) and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Sean Clifford looks lost and it may be time to make a change

The sixth-year redshirt senior had no answer for the rain. He had no answer for Northwestern’s defensive front. Clifford seemingly had no answer for some of the errant throws that he made with ample time in the pocket. Even when the rain came to a halt in the fourth quarter, Clifford made throws that no quarterback that has an inkling of experience would make against a poor Northwestern team, let alone any Division I team.

With that being said, one should wonder if head coach James Franklin is considering a change at quarterback in two weeks against Michigan. Freshman Drew Allar has shown that he has the arm strength, touch, ball skills and the overall presence to possibly command Penn State. The question is if Franklin is comfortable taking the ball out of his senior’s hands.

Going 10-for-20 (50%) on passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Northwestern is unacceptable. Replacing him with Allar could be the difference between Penn State being an above average team to a great or elite team. It could attract even more top-tier players to join the team and generate national buzz around the program.

Nonetheless, the Nittany Lions are 5-0 this season with Clifford at the helm.

Too close for comfort

There’s no reason why a 1-4 team with few playmakers on both sides of the ball kept the game as close as it was. Penn State had a grand total of four fumbles and the one interception by Clifford. Freshmen running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen each had two lost fumbles in the rain. Their mistakes seemed to be due to the rain, but still provided a learning opportunity for both players to improve.