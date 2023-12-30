5 takeaways from Penn State’s brutal loss to Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl

It was a day to forget for the Nittany Lions, who came to Atlanta looking for a statement win, but it turned into a statement 38-25 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels. It was a struggle in all phases for Penn State, who couldn’t stop the run, the pass, and even had a fourth-quarter field goal attempt blocked.

Despite starting the game with a positive field goal drive and a few good runs, the offense never got into a rhythm. Drew Allar and the passing game struggled mightily, only hitting on a big play on a fluke-tipped pass to Tyler Warren for 75 yards, which ironically ended up being Penn State’s longest play of the season.

The defense, missing its top two corners and best edge defender, was no match for the up-tempo explosive offensive that is the Rebels. Ole Miss had its way running and throwing the football, dicing up the Penn State secondary every which way.

It will be interesting to see how the Nittany Lions rebound from a now 3 loss season. All three losses will have happened against top-11 opponents where the Penn State offense looked absolutely anemic. No matter the fallout, Drew Allar and new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki will have an enormous amount of pressure on themselves to improve the offense going into next year.

After an all-around pathetic performance, here are five takeaways from Penn State’s Peach Bowl loss to Ole Miss.

An unprepared defense

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into the game, James Franklin and the Penn State coaching staff knew they’d be without their top two corners, Johnny Dixon and Kalen King. Despite that, the Nittany Lions secondary, albeit inexperienced, seemed unprepared for the talent and playmaking of Ole Miss receivers. Jaxson Dart and Tre Harris had their way against the Penn State secondary. Dart finished with 379 yards passing and three TDs to go along with a rushing score.

Harris dominated sophomore Cam Miller, going for 134 yards on seven receptions. More help was needed to cover Harris, and Miller seemed to be on an island too much throughout the game.

Offensive conundrums continue

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A run-first offense that seemed to be getting going early never seemed to get a chance to put its imprint on the game fully. With such an exhausted defense trying to slow down Ole Miss, a running game could have extended drives and give the defense a rest. Instead, Penn State never really seemed confident in anything except for tight-end screens and didn’t hit on reception to a wide receiver until the 13:29 mark in the fourth quarter.

It was not a pretty afternoon for the offense, and once again, the passing game was nonexistent against a top-tier opponent. Andy Kotelnicki and James Franklin have a huge task on their hands to rebuild this offense that has more questions now than perhaps before the Peach Bowl kicked off. Do they start from scratch? Is Drew Allar the best QB for them going forward? Only time will tell, but improving the wide receiver room is one thing that for sure needs to be addressed.

Beau Pribula, starter?

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Once again, a lackluster offensive performance from a Drew Allar-led offense lends itself to questions of whether he is the right man for the job. Allar is talented for sure, but the spark is just not there with him under center. Pribula came into the game and hit Nick Singleton for a 48-yard touchdown pass. It was arguably Penn State’s best offensive play of the game, and it came without Allar under center.

It will be a discussion all offseason between Franklin, Kotelnicki, and the rest of the PSU staff, but Beau Pribula should be given a shot if he is determined to be a better fit for the new offense.

Balance is needed

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

If the Ole Miss is any indication of offensive success, balance is desperately needed for Penn State next season. The Rebels ran for 146 yards and threw for another 394. It was a clinic for how to run a balanced offense that takes what the defense gives them and takes shots when it is given. The stark difference between the talent of Penn State’s receivers and Ole Miss’ was one of the biggest talent discrepancies I can recall this year.

A passing game is needed not just for Drew Allar or whoever plays quarterback next year, but it would help free up star running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton. It was nice to see a garbage time touchdown to Harrison Wallace III, and maybe he can provide a spark next year after injuries decimated his 2023 season.

Big Ten offenses, not suitable tests

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s defense came into the Peach Bowl with the state’s statically best defense but failed completely to back those numbers up.

We have seen it time and time again in college football, but SEC offenses are just different animals than the typically more reserved Big Ten offenses. In the history of the College Football Playoff, a Big Ten team has only made the championship game twice (2015, 2021). Both times, it was Ohio State, and although they got one national title out of it, the trend is that, more often than not, the SEC overpowers teams from the Big Ten.

I think that theme was evident in Saturday’s Peach Bowl between Penn State and Ole Miss. The Nittany Lions, despite having an identical record and a better defense, looked flat and several levels below the Rebels. Perhaps the new look Big Ten with Washington, Oregon, UCLA, and USC will change the direction of the Big Ten, but at this moment, the 2023 Peach Bowl was a referendum on the conference’s offenses.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire