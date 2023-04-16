5 takeaways from Penn State’s Blue-White Game

Penn State returned to a more traditional Blue-White Game approach and the action flew by with a running clock to keep things nice and orderly. Despite the quick pace, there were some easy observations to make about where the team stands now going into the summer and looking ahead to fall camp. Head coach James Franklin and his staff were able to get some good film to review on both sides of the football and there will be some key decisions to be made between now and when the Nittany Lions open the 2023 season with a home game against West Virginia at the beginning of September.

Overreacting to anything that happens in a spring game is bound to happen, but here are five takeaways I had from watching Penn State football for the first time this spring.

The defense is going to be just fine

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The good news for the offense is it won’t face too many defenses as good as the one it faced on Saturday.

[autotag]Manny Diaz[/autotag] had his guys ready to cause problems for Penn State’s quarterbacks, which we will get to shortly. [autotag]Chop Robinson[/autotag] and [autotag]Zane Durant[/autotag] had good moments bringing pressure on the edge and [autotag]Dani Dennis-Sutton[/autotag] continued to show his progress with two sacks credited in the game.

The secondary was providing few opportunities for wide receivers all afternoon as well with tight coverage. The Blue team, which consisted of expected first-string players, broke up four passes by the White team with [autotag]Abdul Carter[/autotag], [autotag]D’Von Ellies[/autotag], [autotag]Johnny Dixon[/autotag], and [autotag]Daequan Hardy[/autotag] all causing problems.

Typically, defenses will tend to be ahead of the offense in situations like this. The defense had much more stability to showcase against an offense with two younger quarterbacks taking the helm and going up against an offensive line without its top player, [autotag]Olu Fashanu[/autotag]. But it was a good showing overall, nonetheless.

Story continues

The future of Linebacker-U

Penn State freshman linebacker Tony Rojas (13) tackles wide receiver Omari Evans during the Blue-White game. Photo credit: York Daily Record

Abdul Carter continued to show why he is the best linebacker Penn State has to offer with four pass breakups, but a pair of freshmen made sure to leave their mark in their first Blue-White Game after enrolling early in the Class of 2023. [autotag]Ta’Mere Robinson[/autotag] and [autotag]Tony Rojas[/autotag] were impressive in their spring debuts for the White team.

Rojas had nine total tackles to lead the White team. He also added a pass breakup and was credited with half a tackle for a loss. Robinson ended his afternoon with four solo tackles.

It was as promising a performance as could have been expected from two of Penn State’s top linebacker recruits in the Class of 2023 and should lead to a fun defensive combo in the years to come.

Drew Allar is the guy, but still interested in how Beau Pribula is utilized

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) prepares to throw the ball during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in State College. Photo: York Daily Record

I never bought the idea there is an actual quarterback competition in State College for this season, but I did appreciate James Franklin’s approach to finding ways that both [autotag]Drew Allar[/autotag] and [autotag]Beau Pribula[/autotag] can help the offense. After the Blue-White Game, I remain convinced Drew Allar has nothing to worry about as far as the starting job is concerned. He wasn’t brilliant and had some moments where the defense kept him from being effective, but Allar made some nice reads and plays to show just how special he could potentially be for the program.

Allar ended the day with 202 passing yards, playing for both teams throughout the afternoon (as did Pribula and [autotag]Jaxon Smolik[/autotag])

Pribula had some good moments as well, although not quite as many as Allar. Still, I would like to see how offensive coordinator [autotag]Mike Yurcich[/autotag] finds ways to use Pribula in ways Penn State won’t use Allar, and whether or not that will truly be effective. I don’t anticipate we’re going to see the old Steve Spurrier two-quarterback switcheroo every other play style of offense, but there could still be some ways Pribula can help the offense and keep defenses guessing.

But Allar was, is, and will still be the top quarterback for this offense in the fall.

Omari Evans a leading candidate for a meaningful role in the passing game

Apr 15, 2023; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Omari Evans (5) breaks a tackle while running with the ball during the third quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The Blue team defeated the White team 10-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

If you were looking for a wide receiver to elevate himself in the conversation for a larger role in the fall, then [autotag]Omari Evans[/autotag] was your guy. After losing Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley to the NFL from last year’s roster, fans were waiting to see who would rise up in the spring game as a possible go-to option to fill one of those spots. [autotag]KeAndre Lambert-Smith[/autotag] is pretty much locked into his role in the passing game after a brilliant performance in the Rose Bowl and with his previous experience, and Florida State transfer [autotag]Malik McClain[/autotag] had some good looks as well.

But it was the sophomore Evans who led the day with 80 receiving yards on a day where the defense did not allow much breathing room for receivers. Evans was the one man who seemed to find the open space the most and he capitalized on it. Evans scored the game’s only touchdown, which led to an excessive celebration penalty by an arguably overzealous spring game official if we’re being honest.

Penn State still has Kent State transfer [autotag]Dante Cephas[/autotag] coming to the program this summer, and the former MAC standout is expected to fill some of the big shoes in the passing game, but Evans certainly made his case made in the spring game for some increased playing time in the fall.

Special teams has room for improvement

Penn State punter Mitchell Groh (96) kicks the ball away during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in State College. Photo: York Daily Record



The highlight of the day for special teams was easily a 62-yard punt from senior transfer from FAU [autotag]Riley Thompson[/autotag], but there was not much else to hang a hat on in the Blue-White Game from the punting department. The punting game in particular will need to improve considerably before the fall after six punts from [autotag]Alex Bacchetta[/autotag] and [autotag]Mitch Groh[/autotag] averaged just 34.2 yards per attempt.

A punting game lacking the ability to stretch or flip the field is dangerous for any team, especially one that has to go through games against teams like Ohio State and Michigan later in the season. Penn State’s punting has been a reliable asset in recent years, and it may still be once the season gets going. But there was a bit of a reason to be concerned based solely on the spring game performance of the punters available, outside of the one attempt by Thompson.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire