5 takeaways from the Patriots gut-wrenching loss to the Dolphins

The New England Patriots weren’t good enough in Week 18. Yes, the Miami Dolphins played a solid game. But it was the Patriots who beat themselves, 33-24, with penalties, fundamental mistakes and turnovers.

They couldn’t pull off a comeback, even when showing late promise — as they’ve done in multiple games this season, most notably in their loss to the Indianapolis a few weeks ago. The Patriots struggled to pull off comebacks in 2021 under rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who has yet to string together one of those magical fourth-quarter moments that Tom Brady made look so easy for so many years.

The good news is that Jones should have plenty of time to begin to learn how to make it happen, even if he couldn’t get it done during the regular season this year. The bad news is that the Patriots look very limited headed into the postseason. Let’s dive into the takeaways.

It's unclear who they will play in the postseason. We'll find out tonight.

New England didn’t lock in their opponent for the first round of the playoffs. They’ll have to await the result of the Sunday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The AFC playoffs if the Chargers win tonight:

1. Titans

2. Chiefs vs. 7. Steelers

3. Bills vs. 6. Chargers

4. Bengals vs. 5. Patriots The AFC Playoffs if the Raiders win tonight:

1. Titans

2. Chiefs vs. 7. Steelers

3. Bills vs. 6. Patriots

4. Bengals vs. 5. Raiders — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 10, 2022

With a Chargers win, the Patriots play the Cincinnati Bengals.

With a Raiders win, the Patriots play the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots started exactly ... how they didn't want the game to start

The Patriots know their recipe to success this season has included getting off to a fast start. But because the offense is particularly sluggish and weak in the red zone under Mac Jones, the Patriots need to avoid falling into a hole, because they’re particularly ill-equipped to mount comebacks.

That’s why it was rough to see New England’s defense allow an easy opening touchdown. And then it was even rougher to see Jones throw a pick-six in his first pass of the game.

New England's mistakes seemed to come in bursts -- and it cost them

Before we dive into the other mistake sequences that cost the Patriots, let’s talk about issue numero uno: Jones’ fumbled snap. He let the ball hit the turf on a snap from Ted Karras, who was filling in for starter David Andrews. Then the Patriots defense actually stopped the Dolphins offense — before the Patriots punt unit committed an illegal formation penalty to grant Miami a first down. It was inexplicable — a rare 1-2 punch of errors from the starting quarterback and the coaching staff.

In the second quarter, New England opened up the door for Miami to get a quick field goal on a 1-minute drive. Jones — yes, the quarterback — committed a false start penalty on a fourth-and-1 play that was designed to draw an encroachment penalty. When the Patriots punted, the defense struggled with tackling, in one case allowing Duke Johnson to carry three defenders out of bounds and stop the clock. On the following play, Matt Judon committed a roughing the passer penalty. The Patriots were extremely lucky not to have the Dolphins score a field goal on that drive.

In the third quarter, Matt Judon blew contain on a 27 yard run from the Dolphins, Deatrich Wise committed an offsides penalty, lining up in the neutral zone and then Jalen Mills committed a defensive pass interference by hooking Dolphins receiver Mack Hollins. On the play after Mills’ penalty, Johnson rushed for a touchdown. It was just one mistake after another.

The pass-catchers helped out Jones in a big way

I want to get to the impressive play from the Patriots’ pass-catchers. But first, let’s note that they did struggle in the first quarter, just like the rest of the team.

It seemed the Dolphins managed to fool the Patriots quarterback and his receivers during that first half. Not only did N’Keal Harry struggle against a tough Miami secondary on his only target, but even receiver Kendrick Bourne appeared to make a mental error, accidentally running into Nelson Agholor on a key third down in the first half.

Here's a good look at what went wrong on that play, with two Patriots receivers running into each other and cutting off their own routes. pic.twitter.com/q8JIsgIJSG — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) January 9, 2022

Following an impressive deep shot from Jones to Hunter Henry for a big play, things started to turn for New England. They started to find confidence with downfield passing. Jones arced a ball in front of Jakobi Meyers, who dove and hauled in an acrobatic touchdown.

My GOODNESS, what a catch from Jakobi Meyers. pic.twitter.com/LoP8Rkc0j3 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) January 9, 2022

And then we saw a very similar play from Henry later in the game.

Mac Jones 🎯

Hunter Henry 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/nzerdgLVNr — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) January 9, 2022

Jones then heaved up another deep shot on their penultimate drive where Meyers made an incredible jump ball and ripped the ball away from a Dolphins defender. That and a DPI on Nelson Agholor put the Patriots on the 1-yard line for a touchdown from Damien Harris. New England was within three points, but their defense couldn’t get a timely stop on the ensuing drive.

Jones finished the game 20 of 30 for 261 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Patriots look a lot like a one-and-done playoff team

With Jones making these early mistakes consistently in the last four games, the Patriots are in a problematic place. It doesn’t help that the veterans keep making crucial mental mistakes that add up, whether it was against Miami, Indy or Buffalo. All these teams punished New England for their errors. Every one of the playoff teams will do the same. The Patriots are not equipped to overcome turnover from Jones. They’re not equipped to overcome mental errors. When both happen in a game, New England has virtually no chance of winning. If we don’t see a radically changed Patriots team in the first round of the playoffs, then they’re going to lose.

