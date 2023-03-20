5 takeaways from Patriots’ first week of free agency

Well, folks, the first week of free agency is in the books, and thankfully, the New England Patriots didn’t fall asleep at the wheel.

They had a ton of cap space to play with this time around, and given the way the 2022 season ended, there was extra fire and motivation to get things right.

The team managed to keep their defense mostly intact, while also giving their offense a significant facelift. Most would consider that an immediate success right out of the gates.

Granted, the Patriots still have space to make more moves as we enter the second week of the new league year. The sprinting portion of free agency might be over, but the marathon is still ongoing to make the roster the best it can be heading into the 2023 season.

Here are five takeaways from what the Patriots have done so far.

An offensive shake-up has been the theme

The Patriots are putting a lot of effort into getting things right offensively, and that started even before free agency with the hirings of Bill O’Brien as the offensive coordinator and Adrian Klemm as offensive line coach.

It doesn’t matter how great the defense plays in a division with Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa and soon, maybe, even Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. The Patriots offense is going to need to figure out a way to match fire with fire by coming away with more than just field goals.

So they went out and got a replacement for Jakobi Meyers by signing JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is a much better player with the ball in his hands after the catch. Smith-Schuster racked up 5.9 yards per carry in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense last season. That’s a huge improvement over the 3.6 yards after the catch Meyers gave the Patriots last season.

Tight end Mike Gesicki also arrives as the Jonnu Smith replacement. While he isn’t a great blocker, he’s basically a larger receiver that should work wonders in an offense spearheaded by O’Brien, who loves playmaking tight ends.

Running back James Robinson was also signed to pair alongside Rhamondre Stevenson to give the Patriots a duo of versatile backs that can run and catch.

Story continues

The Patriots also signed Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson to fortify an offensive front that was a weak point for the team last season. After only a week, it looks like a much different offense.

The 2022 defense remains intact, for the most part

Things aren’t exactly the same for the Patriots defense, but for the most part, the unit remains intact from the 2022 season. It’s a big win for the Patriots considering it has been the strength of the team.

Legendary safety Devin McCourty being gone is a huge loss, and at some point, the Patriots are going to need to address the safety position, unless they intend on leaving things as is, as McCourty himself suggested, with Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers.

Everyone in NE wants a big name signed for safety but Dug Pep and AP have played GREAT BALL. LET THEM COOK!!!!! — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) March 18, 2023

Perhaps the biggest signing on the defensive side of the ball was the Patriots finding a way to keep cornerback Jonathan Jones, who was one of the unsung heroes for the defense last season.

Despite being undersized, his ability to play both inside and outside against some of the league’s best receivers was truly a game-changer for the Patriots. The hope is that Jack Jones and Marcus Jones take a big enough leap to create an exceptionally dynamic defensive backfield for New England.

Of course, that’s assuming the team doesn’t use the No. 14 overall pick of the NFL draft to go out and get a high-ceiling player like Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.

A No. 1 wideout could still be a priority

Make no mistake, the Patriots aren’t done making moves.

DeAndre Hopkins, Jerry Jeudy and Odell Beckham Jr. are still available. The Patriots will likely continue to be in on those trade talks and negotiations in an effort to really take the offense over the top.

Smith-Schuster is a talented playmaker, but he essentially fills the Meyers role, which isn’t enough in its own right. It would help if Tyquan Thornton could develop into that big threat receiver with a full NFL season under his belt and O’Brien overseeing things.

Banking on their former second-round draft pick is still a legitimate option for the Patriots. However, it’s a risky one in an AFC East division full of talented defenses.

The surprising move of the week goes to the Jalen Mills release

Seeing Jalen Mills cut from the team was a bit of a surprise.

The veteran defensive back wasn’t only a reliable cornerback for the Patriots, but he also had the ability to play safety in a pinch, if needed. With McCourty gone, it seemed as if Mills’ value would actually increase for the team.

But the Patriots obviously didn’t see it that way. They saved about $5 million with the cut but also opened themselves up to an even greater need at cornerback. An argument could be made that such a move shows the faith Belichick has in Jonathan, Marcus and Jack to man the corner positions.

It could also be signaling another move down the line. Offensive tackle, receiver, cornerback and safety are the Patriots’ biggest needs heading into the draft, which creates even more drama surrounding the No. 14 overall pick.

There's a growing sense of urgency

The AFC East is no longer the cupcake division in the NFL.

There’s already two potential juggernauts in the division with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, and last week, Aaron Rodgers announced it’s his intent to play for the New York Jets in 2023.

If the Patriots don’t put the necessary pieces in place, there’s a real possibility they could finish dead last in the division next season. Belichick has been active in free agency, but he is clearly far from finished with building the roster.

Going out and getting a big-ticket receiver would help take things over the top, but that isn’t the only way for the team to find success. A strong draft and players currently on the roster stepping up in a big way could be the deciding factor.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire