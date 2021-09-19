5 takeaways from Oregon’s uninspiring 48-7 win over Stony Brook

At the end of the day, the scoreboard at Autzen Stadium read 48-7 in favor of the Oregon Ducks, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a single player or coach in the locker room who was happy about the performance.

“There’s nothing satisfying about this win right now,” running back Travis Dye remarked following the game.

The Ducks got the job done on Saturday night, braving an early weather delay to eventually cover the massive 40-point spread and finish the day 1-0, continuing down their path towards an undefeated season and potential trip to the College Football Playoff.

How they got there wasn’t pretty, but it was effective in the end. Oregon led only by 10 points at the half, but an onslaught of 31-unanswered points on the second half allowed them to pick up a stress-free victory and give a litany of young players on the roster a great chance to gain some experience.

As always, there are a lot of things to correct, but Saturday had some benefits as well. Here are our major takeaways from the day: