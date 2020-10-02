5 takeaways from Oregon State Football’s 2020 Pac-12 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Third time's the charm, we guess.

After all the ups and downs of planning a season and schedule along with it, the 2020 Pac-12 football schedule is finally here… again.

Navigating a college football season amidst the coronavirus pandemic has been tricky, and the Pac-12’s ‘better late than never’ attitude is tiresome, but here we are and now the preparation begins.

Here’s a timeline of how it all went down:

January 16: Pac-12 releases full 2020 schedule.

July 30: Pac-12 releases conference only schedule.

August 11: Pac-12 postpones all fall sports in 2020; football pushed to at least January, 2021.

September 24: Pac-12 approves plan to play football starting Nov. 6-7

The Pac-12 schedule will go as follows:

All five North division schools will face one another. The same goes for the South division.

Each team will have one crossover game followed by the conference championship on December 18.

Once again, there will be no fans in the stands this season.

The Oregon State Beavers are coming off a momentous 2019-2020 season and fell one game shy of a postseason bowl appearance. 2020 is year three with head coach Jonathan Smith leading the way.

The schedule is as follows:

Washington State @ Oregon State: November 7th

Oregon State @ Washington: November 14th

California @ Oregon State: November 21st

Oregon @ Oregon State: November 27th (Friday)

Oregon State @ Utah: December 5th

Oregon State @ Stanford: December 12th

TBA: December 18/19

Here are a few takeaways from Oregon State’s 2020 schedule:

NO EASY WEEKS

At first glance, the schedule could not have gone worse for the Beavers. Of course they were set to play the entirety of the Pac-12 North, but their crossover game with the South will be against Utah... in December.

While Oregon State has higher expectations heading into this season, the Beavers will not play any of the lower regarded teams in the conference like Arizona or UCLA. Perhaps the Beavers game against Washington State with a new head coach should be the most winnable on the schedule, but when Oregon State played Nick Rolovich coached Hawai'i last season he walked off the field a winner.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

The first Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game since distancing from the Civil War name will be in the national spotlight, given the Friday evening treatment. However, they will not be ending the season with rivalry week in the Pac-12 North coming during Week 4.

HOME GAMES EARLY IN THE SEASON

Oregon State's three home games will be within the first four games of the season, with the final guaranteed game at Reser Stadium coming during Week 4 against Oregon on November 27th. While fans will not be allowed in the stadiums, the lack of travel will still be an advantage and it is possible Oregon State will end the season with three road games in a row.

SNOW BOWL?

The Beavers will head to Utah on December 5th to play the Utes so Oregon State better be prepared for a chilly game. 36.6 °F is the average high in Salt Lake City during December. Brrr...

TWO OF THE HARDEST GAMES AT HOME

Arguably the two hardest opponents on the Beavers schedule will need to travel to Reser Stadium: California and Oregon. While traveling to Reser will not be a huge deal for the Ducks, any advantage over Oregon State's rival should be taken advantage of.

