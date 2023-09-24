5 takeaways from Oregon State Beavers loss to Washington State

Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) scores a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium Sept. 23, 2023, in Pullman, Washington.

Oregon State’s football team lost 38-35 to Washington State on the road Saturday in Pullman.

With the loss, the No. 14 Beavers fall to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Pac-12 this season.

The No. 21 Cougars improve to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

Oregon State returns to Reser Stadium on Friday to host No. 11 Utah. But first, here are five takeaways from the Beavers’ loss to Washington State.

1: DJ Uiagalelei struggles again

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei struggled again in a second straight game for the Beavers.

He went 17 of 34 for 198 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

He also rushed for a touchdown.

He wasn’t sharp for much of the game, and the schedule is only going to get tougher in a loaded Pac-12 with eight ranked teams.

2: Beavers had no answer for Cam Ward

Cam Ward went 28 of 34 for 404 yards and four touchdowns.

He also rushed for a touchdown.

The passing defense for Oregon State struggled throughout the game.

The Beavers’ young secondary is still gaining experience each week, and hopefully they improve considering how stacked the conference is at quarterback.

Oregon State was able to get just one sack in the game, as well.

Applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks will be key moving forward for the Beavers.

3: Damien Martinez is not scoring

Damien Martinez is having a strong season.

The sophomore entered Saturday’s game as the Pac-12’s leading rusher at 117 yards per game, and a whopping 8.8 yards per carry.

But he has just one touchdown this season.

On Saturday, Martinez rushed 17 times for 81 yards and no touchdowns.

In his career with the Beavers, Martinez has scored in just five of the 17 games he’s played.

It is important to point out he had just one touchdown through the Beavers’ first five games last season, then scored six touchdowns in the final eight games went he caught fire.

Something to keep an eye on this season.

4: Deshaun Fenwick has a strong game

Deshaun Fenwick had a great game Saturday despite the loss.

Fenwick rushed 11 times for 101 yards and three touchdowns.

He again is providing a strong 1-2 punch at running back, along with Martinez, for Oregon State.

Even with the upgrade at quarterback, the Beavers’ strength this season offensively was going to be the running game.

As a team Saturday, Oregon State rushed for 242 yards at an average of 6.2 yards per carry.

The Beavers lost the game because of struggles in the passing game and defending the pass. Running the ball wasn’t the problem.

5: Road worries in the Pac-12

Oregon State now is 5-8 on the road the past three seasons.

Last season, the Beavers improved on the road, going 3-2, but had key losses at Utah and Washington that prevented them from competing for the Pac-12 title.

This season, they are 1-1 on the road, but with Saturday’s loss, they are 0-1 on the road in the conference.

The Beavers have some big road games coming up, including at Colorado and at Oregon.

They also have road games at Arizona and California, which on paper should be easier, but you never know.

If the Beavers want a legitimate shot at the conference title, they’ll likely need to win at Colorado or Oregon, while winning out at home.

That’s a tall order, but Oregon State has the talent to do it.

Statesman Journal reporter Pete Martini covers college and high school sports. He can be reached at pmartini@StatesmanJournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: 5 takeaways from Oregon State football's loss to Washington State