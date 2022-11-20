5 takeaways from Oregon’s gutsy, revenge-filled win over No. 10 Utah Utes

It felt like the odds were stacked against the Oregon Ducks coming into this game.

They were down and beaten up. Injury had been added to insult the week before, with starting quarterback Bo Nix getting dinged up as the Ducks lost to their biggest rival, the Washington Huskies. Oregon was faced with a quick turnaround, and an emotional obstacle, having to face the one team that had their number from the 2021 season — the Utah Utes.

Had Oregon come out a bit flat in this one, unable to shake off the loss from last week, and faced with tough injuries to the best players on offense, it would have been understandable.

That’s not what happened, though.

The Ducks showed heart, and they proved that they’re tougher than we all thought they were. A hobbled Nix ended up playing the entire game and putting the team on his shoulders despite the pain that he was in. The defense had its best performance of the season, shutting down a good Utah offense. The team as a whole bound together and got a hard-fought victory at home that kept Oregon’s Pac-12 title hopes alive.

It was arguably the most impressive win we’ve seen from the Ducks this season and one that will go on the career highlight tape for Nix.

Here are some of our biggest takeaways from the game:

Bo Nix puts heart on display

It’s hard to think of many performances that were more impressive than the one that we just saw from an Oregon quarterback. Sure, there have been plenty of games where the QB put up better numbers than Bo Nix did on Saturday night against Utah, but I’m having trouble thinking of a handful of other times where I left a game more impressed with the heart and the will to win that I saw from a single player.

Bo Nix left it all out there. He wasn’t supposed to play in this game. I was told by someone with knowledge of the situation that he had been ruled out on Friday night, but he kept pushing the coaches to let him test out the injured ankle during pre-game warmups, and see if he would be able to give it a go.



His heroics have the Ducks going forward, potentially to a Pac-12 Championship Game should they secure a win against the Oregon State Beavers next weekend.

Nix finished the game throwing 25-for-37 for 287 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT. Normally a dual-thread QB, Nix was limited on the ground, with only one real rushing attempt in the game. It just happened to be the play that sealed the victory for the Ducks, with the veteran QB taking a read option up the middle and diving for a first down that iced it late in the fourth quarter.

“There were times I was like, I can’t even walk,” Nix said after the game. “I felt like the team deserved my shot, deserved for me to go out there and give them what I had. Because they work tirelessly all week, through injuries, through some sickness. I did it all for my teammates.”

The stat sheet won’t remember this game for what it meant to Oregon fans and Oregon players on Saturday night. Facing a do-or-die moment in the season, Nix stepped up and led this team, as he’s done all season. For those who witnessed it, it will be remembered for quite some time.

This is the defense we've been waiting for

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

One of the most perplexing things about Oregon’s 2022 season was the lack of defensive success. With defensive mastermind Dan Lanning at the helm and decorated defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi at his side, this was supposed to be one of the most dominant units in all of football. That’s far from what we’d seen all season, though.

That is, until Saturday night.

Oregon’s defense came to play, and they made an absolute statement against Utah, holding Cameron Rising — one of the best quarterbacks in the conference — to just 170 passing yards and intercepting him three times. The Ducks allowed just 326 total yards and 10 points on the night (Utah scored a defensive touchdown) and came up with endless big plays that swung the game.

Oregon held Utah to just 7-for-15 on 3rd down conversions. They held the Utes to just 1-for-4 on fourth-down conversions. Only three times on the night did Utah enter the red zone; only one of those times did they put points on the board.

Overall, it was a defensive masterpiece from the Ducks and something that we’ve been waiting to see for a long time. I’m not sure what changed, but it certainly worked, and could be a huge boost for Oregon as they look to close the regular season out next week against the Beavers.

Bennett Williams, enjoy your moment

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of the defense, one player, in particular, deserves a lot of credit. He shouldered a lot of the blame last week after being responsible for two of the Washington touchdowns that ended up being the difference in the game, but he bounced back and proved to be one of the biggest difference-makers in this game against Utah.

Bennett Williams, it’s time to get your flowers.

In what was his final game at Autzen Stadium, Williams turned in arguably his best career performances, racking up a game-high 14 tackles and pulling down two interceptions, including the final one of the game that helped seal the victory.

He made it out of the stadium with his pair of game balls as well.

Bennett Williams sporting two Utah footballs post-game representing his two interceptions. pic.twitter.com/F76ZhADcPT — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) November 20, 2022

When a player has a bad game, it’s not uncommon for them to take the back way out of the locker room and skip out on doing interviews with media members. That wasn’t the case with Williams last week. He stood in front of cameras and answered numerous questions about how bad the loss to Washington hurt, and how frustrated he was with his own play. He owned it.

It seems that he was rewarded for that on Saturday.

As a media member, I know that I’m not supposed to root for certain players, but there are very few who I’ve covered that I admire as much as Williams. He works as hard as anyone and is one of the biggest leaders in that locker room. He deserves this moment as much as anyone I can think of, and I’m happy it all came together for him.

The Dont'e Thornton bounce-back

Technically, he had the only two lost fumbles of the game for Oregon, but there are few offensive players that I was more impressed with than Dont’e Thornton on Saturday night.

He finished the day with 4 catches for 151 yards, and was a massive factor in the passing game. Yes, his first fumble of the game was rough, having the ball ripped out of his arms after a nice catch and run. However, the second one I struggle to blame on him, and rather the play-calling and execution in general. More on that later.

Regardless of the turnovers, it’s been incredibly fun to watch Thornton come into his own in the second half of this season. We had been told all spring and all summer that there were few players who were making more of an impact in the offseason than Thornton was, and that he was poised for a breakout. The start of the season was rough, with very limited playing time and far fewer targets than he had hoped for. However, with the injury to Chase Cota making room in the rotation, Thornton has stepped up in a major way and established himself as a reliable deep threat for this team. He had catches of 16, 27, and 58-yards in the game.

Even if Cota comes back healthy in the next week or two, which we expect, I think it’s clear that Thornton offers you something that no other receiver on the roster does, and I’m happy to see him find his role.

Trick play gone wrong

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Had Oregon not been able to pull this victory out, then head coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham would have been walking out of Autzen Stadium with a black mark on their coaching records. One that dated back to early in the third quarter, where a decision that they made swung the momentum of the game entirely.

Up 14 points at the half, Oregon’s defense got a big stop on Utah’s first drive in the 3rd quarter. The Utes punted, and the Ducks had the ball on their own 14, looking for a long drive that could put them up three scores. Bo Nix was hobbled, but playing better than anyone expected. Things were going in the right direction.

And then Ty Thompson came on the field for the first drive of the third quarter, and Oregon ran a reverse sweep to Dont’e Thornton, and the handoff was fumbled, and Utah picked up that fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

All of a sudden, it was a 7-point game, with the Utes smelling blood.

On the next four drives, the Ducks went punt, punt, field goal, interception. The offensive momentum never returned, and if it weren’t for a dominant performance from the defense, then Oregon could have likely lost the game and tanked the end of their season, based on that one play that flipped the momentum.

“That was poor,” Lanning said of the play after the game. “It didn’t work out well, obviously. I’m glad that didn’t cost us the game, but great learning moment for me and our staff.”

Lanning got away with one, and he should be thankful for that. Had a few balls bounced the other way, I don’t think he would have lived that decision down for quite a while.

