5 takeaways from Oregon football’s 38-30 win over Texas Tech

Surviving a scare in its first road test of the season in Lubbock, the No. 13 Oregon football team came away with a 38-30 win over Texas Tech Saturday evening to move to 2-0 in the early season. Here are a few takeaways from the late-night thriller.

Mistakes loom large in first three quarters

Whether it was an untimely drop or starting an offensive series with a false start, the Ducks couldn’t get out of their own way in the first half of their game against the Red Raiders.

The game began with a declined penalty, and it didn’t get much better for the Ducks from there. Oregon ended the first half with nine penalties for 79 yards.

The Ducks had just two penalties over the course of the entire game against Portland State last week.

Three of the penalties were false starts, another one was for an illegal formation, and the Oregon defense committed two pass interference penalties – netting the Red Raiders 30 yards – on one of TTU’s scoring drives.

Then, late in the half, with Texas Tech out of timeouts, Oregon received a sideline warning after a Tyler Shough scramble, leading to the Red Raiders getting an extra play and a crack at a field goa, which they missed.

On the opening play of the second half, the Duck defense committed its third pass interference, leading to yet another scoring drive as Texas Tech took a 20-18 lead early in the third.

Often, the Duck offense was putting themselves behind the chains.

The Ducks cleaned it up a tad, finishing with 14 penalties, but with just four after the first play of the second half.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix passes against Texas Tech during the first half of the game in Lubbock, Texas.

Bo Nix finds his legs in second half

With the run game in a rut in the first half, Bo Nix took matters into his own hands with a stagnating offense that couldn’t find its footing after two quick touchdowns in the first quarter.

Spearheaded by a scrambling Nix, who took nine rushing attempts for a team-high 46 yards, the Oregon offense found its groove dand overcame a two-score deficit in a come-from-behind win.

Outside of Nix, the Ducks’ trio of Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington and Jordan James had a combined 22 carries for 67 yards, good for just over three yards per attempt.

That number will need to go up in future weeks, with Nix tasked with unlocking the offense with his legs and playing the hero through the passing game, completing 32 of his 44 pass attempts for 359 yards and two touchdowns.

exas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough (12) runs the ball against Oregon defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson (95) during the first half.

Defense came up big when it mattered most

The Oregon defense had a tough start, and made more than its share of mistakes. But it also came up with the game’s most defining plays in Lubbock.

The most important was Jeffrey Bassa’s pick-six with a minute to go to give Oregon a 38-30 lead, with Brandon Dorlus providing enough pressure to force a bad throw by TTU’s Tyler Shough.

But before that, the defense held firm on a 4th-and-2 attempt early in the fourth quarter that led to a Duck field goal and produced three more turnovers throughout the course of the game. The Duck offense didn’t commit one turnover.

The four turnovers brought the Ducks 13 points in addition to the fourth-down stop.

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (28) breaks a tackle against an Oregon defender during the first half.

But defense still looked shaky

That said, the Ducks also allowed 282 passing yards and three scores through the air against Shough, and the former Oregon QB also rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

The Red Raiders totaled 456 yards and at times made driving the length of the field look easy against a new-look Oregon defense.

Though the defense made plays and got after Shough for four sacks, it gave up yardage too easily.

The many new faces being asked to contribute early equates to an Oregon defense still looking to find its footing.

Outside of Bassa, who led the Ducks with nine tackles, the next five leading tacklers were newcomers in transfers Tysheem Johnson (eight tackles), Khyree Jackson (four tackles) and Evan Williams (four tackles), and true freshmen Teitum Tuioti (four tackles) and Matayo Uiagalelei (three tackles).

More vaunted passing attacks are on the way for the Ducks. After a relative warm-up game against Hawaii next week, one of the nation’s top passing offenses in Colorado comes to Eugene Sept. 23.

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) scores a touchdown against Texas Tech during the first half.

Ducks pass first test, but still have work to do

At the end of the day, a win is a win. Oregon coach Dan Lanning will have plenty of mistakes and miscues to work through, but the Ducks are 2-0.

A loss would not have eliminated the Ducks from College Football Playoff contention completely but would have put a big hole through a team that has high hopes for the rest of the season.

Saturday night’s win against the Red Raiders may have been disappointing in many respects, but the Ducks have time to sort through their issues, starting with a 5 p.m. game against Hawaii back at Autzen Stadium next Saturday.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, women's basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com, and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: 5 takeaways from Oregon football’s 38-30 win over Texas Tech