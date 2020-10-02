5 takeaways from Oregon Football’s 2020 Pac-12 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Third time's the charm, we guess.

After all the ups and downs of planning a season and scheduling along with it, the 2020 Pac-12 football schedule is finally here… again.

Navigating a college football season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has been tricky, and while the Pac-12’s ‘better late than never’ attitude is tiresome, the preparation for a season finally begins.

Here’s a timeline of how it all went down:

January 16: Pac-12 releases full 2020 schedule.

July 30: Pac-12 releases conference only schedule.

August 11: Pac-12 postpones all fall sports in 2020; football pushed to at least January, 2021.

September 24: Pac-12 approves plan to play football starting Nov. 6-7

The Pac-12 schedule will go as follows:

All five North division schools will face one another. The same goes for the South division.

Each team will have one crossover game followed by the conference championship on December 18.

Once again, there will be no fans in the stands this season.

The reigning Pac-12 champs and 2020 Rose Bowl victor Oregon Ducks are coming off their best season since the 2015 National Championship run.

Here are a few takeaways from Oregon’s 2020 schedule:

POINT 1 - THE DIVISIONAL GAMES

The Oregon Ducks will face all their North foes this season. It all starts with the Stanford Cardinal in Eugene, Oregon on November 7th. The last two seasons, the Ducks have opened up Pac-12 play against the Cardinal, so why not make it a third?

POINT 2 - THE CROSSOVER VS. UCLA

For the first time since the 2017 season, the Ducks will be facing Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins. This is the one and only South divisional opponent Oregon will face (until the conference championship should Oregon qualify for that).

Interestingly enough, the last time the Ducks hosted the Bruins at Autzen Stadium was all the way back in the 2013 season (A 42-14 win with quarterback Marcus Mariota running the show).

Also, this game will be on a Friday night, one less day of preparation.

POINT 3 - ANOTHER AWAY GAME AT WSU

There’s just something about Pullman, Washington that Oregon struggles with. The Ducks haven’t defeated the Cougs in Pullman since the 2014 season and it was barely a victory, 38-31.

In 2020, Oregon will visit Washington State in “week 2” on Saturday, Nov. 24. The Ducks might have to battle a second opponent in the state of Washington in late November: The snow.

POINT 4 - MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR CAL

The California Golden Bears are projected to be a top team not just in the North but in the Pac-12 conference as a whole this season. The Bears return linebackers Cameron Goode and Kuony Deng in 2020 who were third in both tackles and sacks last season. Offensively, the one-two punch of quarterbacks Chase Garbers and Devon Modster also return to the field for head coach Justin Wilcox.

The Ducks will travel down to Berkeley, California in “Week 5” on Dec. 5. The weather should still be lovely, too.

POINT 5 - THANKSGIVING WEEKEND

Like always, the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers will play one another on Thanksgiving weekend. The name ‘Civil War’ was voted out this offseason and a new name has yet to be determined. This game will also be held on a Friday, making that two total Friday night games in 2020 for Oregon which means, again, one less day of preparation.

See the Oregon State 2020 schedule here.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann and special guest Adam Lefkoe].