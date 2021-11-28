5 takeaways from Oregon’s division clinching win over Oregon State Beavers

A comfortable win over the Oregon State Beavers was just what the doctor ordered to get the Oregon Ducks off of a 2-week skid across all sports. During a stretch that involved a blowout loss to the Utah Utes, as well as multiple blowout losses for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, Duck fans needed something to get excited about.

Handling the Beavers, one of Oregon’s biggest rivals who happened to be feeling pretty tall, was a perfect return to normalcy.

The Ducks’ offense looked great in the game, and QB Anthony Brown had his best day at Oregon in what will be his final game at Autzen Stadium. Though there were some injuries late in the game for the defense, Tim DeRuyter’s squad held up when tested, and didn’t allow a TD in the first half for the first time all season. Now, Oregon will get the opportunity to avenge their loss to Utah from last week and work to get into the Rose Bowl at the end of the year.

Before we get there, though, let’s take a deeper dive into this satisfying rivalry win. Here are 5 takeaways from the Ducks’ victory:

Anthony Brown was Spectacular

In his final game at Autzen Stadium, QB Anthony Brown was tremendous. He had easily his best game as a Duck, throwing for 275 yards and 2 TDs on 23-for-28 completion. On top of that, he added 83 yards and a TD on the ground and made pinpoint passes throughout the day.

More encouraging than anything, though, was the fact that Brown seemed willing to open it up and throw the ball downfield. He connected with Devon Williams on a 50-yard TD in the first half which was a thing of beauty on the run, and later in the 4th quarter when Oregon needed it the most, Brown found freshman Kris Hutson for a 25-yard completion over the middle.

Brown has been inconsistent all year, with several good games that accompany the bad. On Saturday, he was great. We just have to hope that stays the case going forward.

Kris Hutson Could be Special

With the season-ending injuries to both Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd, plus the departure of Mycah Pittman, Oregon has been searching for a young WR to step up and take on a bigger role in the offense.

Hutson proved over the past couple of weeks that he is absolutely capable of being that guy.

On Saturday, Hutson led the team with 10 targets, 7 of which he brought in for 82 yards and a touchdown. He seems to have developed a nice chemistry with AB, who found him in critical moments during the game. As we look to the future, it’s safe to think that Hutson can have a major role in the offense, filling a JJ3 type role that will be left after the senior graduates.

Injuries Continue to Loom Large

In a season that has been completely snake-bitten by injuries, the Ducks were faced with another series of nicks and bruises on Saturday that could play a factor going forward.

In the second half, on the same play of the game, both LB Noah Sewell and CB Mykael Wright went down and would not return to the game. Sewell seemed to hurt his left shoulder, and would eventually try to return to the field before trainers took his helmet away from him. Wright looked to have injured his left arm in some sort of fashion.

After the game, Cristobal said that they don’t believe any of the injuries suffered on the day appeared to be too serious, though he didn’t name any player specifically. We will see as the week goes on whether or not those two impact players can get on the field for the Pac-12 Championship Game, but if they can’t it will be a major loss for the Ducks.

Redemption is on the Mind

For the past week, the Ducks have been unable to talk about how badly they wanted redemption for that loss vs. Utah, simply because they needed to beat the Beavers before they could even think about a rematch. Now that they took care of business, though, we can know their true feelings.

“We are definitely looking forward to that,” freshman receiver Kris Hutson said on Saturday. “We’ve definitely had them boys in the back of our heads. Our mindset is even better. The first time, you’ve got to put that behind us. We’re moving forward, we beat Oregon State, and now we get to see them boys again.”

Oregon will be looking for a chance at redemption on Friday in Las Vegas, hoping to prove that their falter against Utah was an anomaly, and not who they really are.

Mario Cristobal Heads to Florida

This is a storyline that requires you to look past the headline. It likely won’t have major ramifications on the Ducks, but Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said after the game on Saturday that he will be getting on a plane to Florida to see his mother, who has fallen ill. He expected to be back Sunday afternoon.

This wouldn’t normally be a story, but since Cristobal’s name has been floated in coaching rumors, especially with the Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes, where he is from, it’s something to at least acknowledge.

