5 takeaways from Oregon’s concerning 31-24 victory over Fresno State

Short of the game ending in a loss, that was about as “worst-case scenario” as you can get for the Oregon Ducks in the season-opener against Fresno State.

Of course, a win is a win, and the Ducks will be traveling to Columbus next week with a 1-0 record, still in a prime position to shock the nation and take down the 4th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. However, I challenge you to find any fan who says they are just as confident in Oregon’s ability to win that game as they were on Saturday morning.

Quarterback Anthony Brown lacked the explosion and playmaking ability that fans desired to see from him through most of the game, and Oregon’s defensive leader, Kayvon Thibodeaux, exited the game with an ankle injury and spent the second half of the contest on the sideline in street clothes and a walking boot.

There were definitely some good moments sprinkled in there; the defense forced three turnovers and looked elite at the start of the game, and Oregon’s rushing offense finally got into a groove as the game came to a close. However, it’s hard to put things more precisely than Brown did after the game.

“As a whole, I would say that it wasn’t clean enough.”

That can be expected in the first game of the season, and the first chance to play in front of fans in 644 days. However, a performance like that a week from now in Columbus will have the Ducks standing as one of the laughing stocks of the nation against Ohio State.

Here are 5 of our biggest takeaways from the game:

Anthony Brown Jr. needs to show more as the QB1

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

When the day was done, Oregon's starting quarterback finished with a stat line of 15-for-24 for 172 yards and one touchdown. He added 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground and was sacked a total of three times with one fumble on the day. All in all, it wasn't the worst performance, but for a super-senior quarterback who won the starting job over a trio of talent-rich freshmen, it may not have been impressive enough to get the fans off of his back. At one point in the first half, many of those fans were calling for Ty Thompson to come into the game after it became clear that the Ducks weren't going to score enough points for them to tune out for the second half.

“As a whole, I would say that it wasn’t clean enough," Brown said after the game. "It was obvious from everybody’s outside perspective, even from us, we just know that we didn’t play clean enough. We’ve just got to get back on the film, fix what we have to fix, and get ready for next week.”

The unrest started in the second quarter after the Ducks punted for the third time of the day. At that point, they had a two-score lead, but both touchdowns came with a short field after the defense turned Fresno State over and gave the offense the ball in scoring position. Outside of that, Brown was unable to mount a significant drive. That is until he ultimately found Johnny Johnson III on a nice 31-yard touchdown pass with just over two minutes remaining to put the Ducks up by a healthy margin. After the half, though, the frustrations continued. Oregon's next five drives went as follows:

Turnover on downs

Punt

Fumble

Punt

Field Goal (When given the ball at the Fresno State 32-yard line)

Any fan that has a gripe about Brown's performance is certainly justified in complaining. However, they also need to recognize the fact that Brown came up in the clutch near the end of the game, ultimately sealing the deal with a 30-yard TD run on 4th and 2, giving Oregon a 31-24 lead with just under three minutes remaining. In his first start in 700 days, Brown wasn't perfect, but he was good enough to get Oregon the victory. Should the offense continue to struggle in the weeks ahead, we can discuss the quarterback position as a whole, but until then, he is the QB1.

Oregon's 3-headed defensive monster is enthralling

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

There were no three players more exciting to watch on Saturday than the trio of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Noah Sewell, and Justin Flowe. All 5-star recruits, and all playing together in the middle of the defense, they were absolutely electric in the first quarter of the game, causing turnovers and flying to the ball. Thibodeaux came up with a strip-sack on Fresno's second drive of the game, which Mase Funa advanced to inside the 5-yard line, and Sewell punched the ball out again a drive later, giving Oregon another prime chance to score, starting at the Fresno 27. Later in the game, with the Ducks trailing by three in the 4th quarter, Flowe managed to punch the ball out of QB Jake Haener's hand when he was scrambling, giving Oregon another turnover in a crucial situation. Flowe led the team in tackles on the day with a total of 14, and Sewell added 5 more. Although Thibodeaux played for less than a half due to his ankle injury, he had two tackles and one sack. The trio combined for three sacks, three forced fumbles and 21 total tackles on the afternoon, giving a great baseline for the dominance that is sure to come throughout the rest of the season.

Young secondary could have hands full with Ohio State

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

While it was clear early on that Fresno State was going to be completely unable to run to ball on the Oregon defense, the same couldn't be said about the passing game. In total, Jake Haener threw for 298 yards and one touchdown, completing passes to 10 different receivers. The Ducks were able to make some adjustments at halftime after Fresno had 220 yards passing in the first two quarters, but we saw enough to know that this might be a weak spot for Oregon. And truthfully, it's something that might be a real problem next week at Ohio State. The Buckeyes have two of the best receivers in the nation with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. The duo combined for 197 yards and three touchdowns on Thursday night against Minnesota, and looked capable of burning even some of the best defenses in college football. Based on what we saw from Oregon on Saturday, this may be a critical mismatch.

Joe Moorhead leaves fans wanting more

(Photo by Zachary Neel)

One of the biggest complaints that Oregon fans had about the Justin Herbert era was that the offense was too bland, and the mix of zone-read offense and screen passing game became mundane. Rarely was Herbert allowed to turn the ball loose and air it out downfield. There seems to be a similar contention point so far this season as well, with fans constantly pleading on Twitter for the Ducks offense to throw the ball further than 5-10 yards and try to take the cap off of the defense. There is a real reason to believe that offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead wanted to keep a relatively vanilla gameplan in place for the Week 1 game, hoping that they could get the job done without showing all of their cards to tOSU, but at some point it gets frustrating to watch talent wasted. The Ducks have one of the best groups of wide receivers in school history, but you wouldn't have known it from Saturday's performance. Things could be totally different a week from now, so there's no sense in getting upset just yet, but it's something to keep an eye on.

Confidence vs. Buckeyes takes a hit

There was a short period of time between about 8 p.m. on Thursday night and 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon where Oregon fans had to be feeling pretty good about their chances against Ohio State in Week 2. The Buckeyes didn't look unbeatable in their season-opener against Minnesota, and there was a belief that the Ducks could walk into Columbus and give Ohio State a real fight. That same confidence is lacking quite a bit after Oregon's performance against Fresno State. A lot of things can change, and the Ducks will surely clean up several mistakes this week in practice after watching film, but the Oregon team that we saw on Saturday seems to have no business competing with a top-5 team in the nation like the Buckeyes. They are just too good upfront, and their talent in the passing game is enough to turn the Ducks' secondary inside out. Oregon surely knocked some rust off on Saturday and will look like a far better team a week from now, but will they be good enough to give Ohio State a game? That's hard to say at this point.

