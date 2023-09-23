5 takeaways from the Oklahoma Sooners win 20-6 win over Cincinnati

The Oklahoma Sooners kept their undefeated start to the season intact with a 20-6 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

It was a strong performance from a defense that was one of the worst in college football a season ago. Now they’re allowing just 8.5 points per game and held a top 10 rush offense in check.

Now 4-0 and 1-0 in Big 12 play, the Sooners look like a legitimate conference title contender.

It was a good performance in a difficult road environment against a well-coached Cincinnati team.

Let’s take a look at five takeaways from the win.

So this is what defense looks like

The Oklahoma Sooners are a different football team than they were a year ago.

And the defense is the biggest difference. Sure, there are better passing quarterbacks in the Big 12 than Emory Jones, but the Sooners held Cincinnati to just six points and 3 of 15 on third down.

That’ll win you a lot of games.

They held a top-10 run game to just 133 rushing yards and 3.7 yards per carry. Coming into the contest, the Bearcats were averaging five yards per carry and more than 200 yards rushing per game.

The Sooners forced two turnovers and got to Emory Jones for two sacks. The pass rush had him under fire throughout the contest.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Oklahoma Sooners have a defense.

Danny Stutsman is amazing Merv

And at the center of it all is the guy who’s having an All-American type of season through four games.

In the win, Danny Stutsman totaled 13 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He was instrumental on multiple fourth-down stops. He’s showing out for a defense that’s playing with a ton of confidence early in 2023.

The sky is the limit for the Sooners’ star linebacker.

Key Lawrence Breaking Out

For the third straight week, Key Lawrence forced a turnover.

Against SMU, he knocked the ball out of Jaylen Knighton’s arms after big run. Last week against Tulsa, he came down with a big interception. And this week, just as it looked like Cincinnati was about to mount a scoring drive, Lawrence came up huge again, showing off his range and intercepting a pass in the front corner of the end zone.

Lawrence also had three total tackles in the win.

The safety position was thought to be the best group on the squad and they’re certainly playing like it.

A Star is Born

One of the revelations of the early part of the 2023 season has been the play of Andrel Anthony. The Oklahoma Sooners got an absolute steal in the former Michigan wide receiver.

Anthony went over the century mark for the second week in a row. He had seven receptions for 117 yards.

His 12-game pace reads 63 receptions for 1,113 yards and six touchdowns. That would be a fantastic season for the Sooners’ playmaker.

Anthony’s 49-yard reception was a high degree of difficulty catch where the defender could have been called for pass interference on the play. That play helped Oklahoma score a field goal later in the drive.

Left some Meat on the Bone

Dillon Gabriel had a good game. He threw for 322 yards and completed 68% of his throws. He threw for a touchdown and ran for a score, but his day could have been even better.

He missed wide-open receivers Jalil Farooq and Jayden Gibson for what would have been touchdowns.

You hate to boil a player’s performance down to two throws, but it wasn’t that he missed by a little. He missed by a lot.

It didn’t end up mattering as Oklahoma’s defense was fantastic, but as the competition increases, they need Gabriel to be more on point when the play call gives him a lay-up touchdown.

