5 takeaways from the Oklahoma Sooners 52-42 win over the Kansas Jayhawks

The Oklahoma Sooners needed that kind of performance in the worst way. The Sooners picked up the 52-42 win over the No. 20 ranked Kansas Jayhawks (Coaches Poll).

It wasn’t perfect defensively, but the offense, aside from a few turnovers, did whatever they wanted to do a Kansas Jayhawks defense that had allowed just over 26 points per game heading into the game.

The defense needs some work, but it was huge to get back in the win column heading into the bye.

As the Sooners get a break and then start preparing for the Iowa State Cyclones, here are five takeaways from the Sooners impressive win over Kansas.

Ground and Pound

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs with the ball as Kansas Jayhawks safety Marvin Grant (4) chases during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners’ offensive line and running game made a statement in their win over the Kansas Jayhawks. Prior to the kneel-downs by Dillon Gabriel at the end of the game, the Sooners had rushed for 300 yards in the game and averaged over five yards per carry.

Eric Gray was dynamic, leading the way for the Sooners. Gray displayed great elusiveness and agility on his way to 176 yards and three touchdowns. It was the second-most rushing yards in a game in his career. The only time he rushed for more yards in a game was back in 2019 against Vanderbilt when he went for 246 yards.

Jovantae Barnes provided a glimpse of the future. He carried the ball a career-high 21 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

The Sooners carried the ball 54 times if you exclude the kneel-downs.

The only thing the Sooners could have done better in the ground game was their goalline efforts at the end of the first half when they were stoned at the one-yard line twice by the Kansas defense.

The Head of the Table Returns

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners missed Dillon Gabriel. Despite three turnovers, his presence in the passing game made a huge difference for the Oklahoma Sooners offense.

Gabriel was fantastic throughout the game, throwing the football 43 times and completing 69% of his passes for 402 yards. That represents the fifth-highest single-game total in his career.

He dissected the Kansas defense and spread the ball around to seven different receivers, five of which had four receptions.

Good to have Gabriel back.

Defense was better, but has some work to do

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables reacts during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There was a stretch of the game where Oklahoma forced four straight stops from the end of the first to midway through the second quarter. They had some bad moments in this game, but overall it was better. They made just enough plays to get off the field and held Kansas to just 5 of 11 on third down.

Coming into the game, Kansas was converting at 55.1%, which was good for fourth in the nation.

While it was better in spurts, the Sooners still allowed 42 points and 430 total yards of offense. Mental lapses on drives and an occasional missed tackle or two certainly hurt Oklahoma in the second half.

It’s going to be a process for the Sooners, who are still in year one of Brent Venables’ system. There were positive things to take away that the coaching staff can point to, but there will be plenty to cover in the meeting rooms during film evaluation.

Brayden Willis has a Huge Day

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) runs with the ball as Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Rich Miller (30) chases during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brayden Willis had a career day against the Kansas Jayhawks, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career. “Weight Room Willy” had 102 yards on five receptions and a touchdown. His touchdown was a beautiful catch and run down the sideline wear “Ballet Brayden” kept his balance, spinning down the sideline and staying in bounds for the score.

It was fitting that Willis would get the score after the work he put in last week as the wildcat quarterback and doing the dirty work every week for the Sooners in the run game.

He was impactful in the run game again this week to help the Sooners’ offensive line help Eric Gray and Jovantae Barnes have their big days.

Great job by the coaching staff

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables hugs Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) after the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After the last three weeks, the Oklahoma Sooners looked dead in the water and without a paddle. The Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff said all the right things in the week ahead of their matchup with Kansas, but the proof was in the pudding in their win over Kansas.

There’s still work to be done, but this team looked much better prepared even if Kansas went score for score with them in the first quarter. The energy was fantastic, and there weren’t any blown coverages on the defensive side of the ball.

The tackling looked better, and while there wasn’t a ton of pressure, the Sooners forced two turnovers and had seven tackles for loss and a sack. The defense still has a long way to go, but they had stretches in the first half that looked really good.

Jeff Lebby and the offensive staff had a great game plan coming in and the offense dominated today.

After several weeks that didn’t resemble Oklahoma Football, Venables showed that while there’s still work to be done, the Sooners are in great hands.

