5 takeaways from the Oklahoma Sooners 38-35 loss to Baylor

Oklahoma suffered their fourth loss on Saturday as they fell 38-35 to Baylor at home. It was a tough loss to swallow. It mirrored the loss to Kansas State simply because Oklahoma couldn’t stop the run despite knowing it was coming at crucial points of the game.

“We couldn’t get out of our own way at the right times,” said head coach Brent Venables in the immediate press availability following the game. He hit the nail on the head as three turnovers, penalties, and missed assignments on a few crucial plays doomed the Oklahoma Sooners.

Craig Williams, not Richard Reese, gashed the Sooners for 192 yards on 25 carries. He scored twice as well.

Offensively, the Sooners were paced by Eric Gray’s 106 yards on the ground and 120 receiving yards from Marvin Mims, who bounced back after arguably his worst performance as a Sooner in the previous game.

While the dust begins to settle and the sting of the loss settles in, what can we walk away with from this game? We present our five takeaways from the game below.

Related

Oklahoma Sooners mauled by Baylor Bears rushing attack in 38-35 loss

This defense doesn't have that "dawg" in them

Nov 5, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) runs the ball as Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) and linebacker DaShaun White (23) defends during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

As the headline says, this Oklahoma team doesn’t have that edge or that “dawg” mentality. This is now two games this season where a stop on third or fourth down could’ve been the difference.

We’ll never know if that would be the case because the offense never got the chance to win the game.

The defense had the Bears with a third and seven around their 35-yard line and couldn’t get a stop late in the fourth quarter. Baylor would eventually be forced into a third and three at midfield with the game on the line since the Sooners had no more timeouts left. Craig Williams gashed them for 43 yards to ice the game.

Story continues

Good teams, and indeed great teams, find a way to get a stop there. This defense hasn’t developed the mindset needed to make those stops, regardless of how they looked earlier in the game.

Disclipline is lacking

Players run on the field before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Baylor Bears at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Ou Vs Baylor

Brent Venables spoke about it after the game, but discipline is lacking on this team. It’s a direct result of coaching, but at some point, the onus has to shift from the coaches to the players taking responsibility too.

Penalties, some questionable throws by the quarterback, a lack of understanding of where guys need to be on key plays, and losing contain and tackling are all things Oklahoma struggled with.

It’s the difference between probably being 7-2 and the 5-4 they are now.

Jalen Redmond has ascended back to the top

Nov 5, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; The Sooner Schooner enters the field after Oklahoma Sooners score a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Redmond put together another good game all things considered and recorded Oklahoma’s only sack to go along with two tackles for loss. He looks explosive and impactful. While this season has no championship aspirations, this could be the grounds for a big year in 2023 should Redmond decide to return.

Marvin Mims is just fine

Oklahoma’s Damond Harmon (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Baylor Bears at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Ou Vs Baylor

We all watched Marvin Mims drop multiple passes last week in Ames, Iowa against Iowa State. He bounced back in a huge way with a four-catch, 120-yard performance capped off with a 63-yard touchdown reception from Dillon Gabriel.

It’s good to see your best offensive player respond that well following a bad game. The only gripe is that they couldn’t find him more opportunities to do more damage.

The defense still has no identity

Nov 5, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) runs the ball as Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman (5) defends during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

We are nine games into the season and Oklahoma is still struggling to settle into some sort of stability as to who they are as a defense. They aren’t great at stopping the run, and they aren’t great at stopping the pass, so what are you good at?

As others pointed out during the game, Oklahoma performed admirably with an even front against the Baylor running game but got lit up when they went into odd fronts. The shuffling of the fronts and the effectiveness of either has been a constant theme this year.

It hasn’t worked. The fact that they can’t rely on one or the other game to game for sustained success is hurting them. In week 10, giving up 281 yards on the ground to a team you know wants to run the ball is unacceptable.

[vertical-gallery id=74955]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire