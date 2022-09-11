5 takeaways from the Oklahoma Sooners 33-3 win over Kent State

The Oklahoma Sooners improved to 2-0 on the season with their 33-3 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes. It’s a 2-0 start that has had it’s ups and downs, and yet the Sooners have won each game in blowout fashion.

A second quarter lull against UTEP and a first half against Kent State, where the offense didn’t get on the board until there were eight seconds left in the second quarter, left a lot to be desired. At the same time, they’ve come away with 30-point wins each week.

While the offense is still really good and can put points on the board quickly, the defense is the biggest difference with this team. Kent State had to make some incredible plays on third down to threaten OU, but ultimately they couldn’t make enough of them to sustain drives. This unit looks like it can win OU a football game if it needs to. It’s not perfect, but they’re relentless. They may give up some plays, but they come right back and get a stop.

And as the schedule heats up with a road trip to Nebraska coming, followed by Kansas State, the Sooners will need that defense to continue playing at a high level.

But before we move forward to the Cornhuskers, here are five takeaways from the Sooners’ 33-3 win over Kent State.

Slow start in the first half

The Oklahoma Sooners were an even 50-50 on their run to pass split in the first half of the game. However, before the final drive of the half, when Gabriel hit Marvin Mims for the touchdown, the Sooners had run the ball 13 times for seven yards.

Prior to the final drive, Gabriel was 5 of 8 for 70 yards in the first half. It was clear that the running game wasn’t working, and the Sooners needed to air it out a bit more. On that final drive, Gabriel was 5 of 5 for 81 yards, including the 36-yard strike to Marvin Mims.

Once they started to sling it with Gabriel, it opened everything up offensively. They ran it better in the second half and scored 33 unanswered points to blow out a very game Kent State team.

Against better teams, the Sooners won’t be able to afford a slow start offensively. They were patient and didn’t press, allowing their defense to take center stage, but they can’t go 29 minutes without scoring against some of the offenses in the Big 12.

Thank Goodness for the Defense

If it weren’t for the effort of the defense, who knows how the first half plays out? Kent State moved the ball a bit, but the defense would shut down every drive before it could lead to points.

Credit must be given to Kent State quarterback Colin Schlee who proved to be a tough out as he picked up improbable third down after improbable third down to keep Kent State drives alive.

The Sooners gave up a field goal, and Kent State missed one, but those were the only scoring opportunities the Golden Flashes would earn against a stingy Oklahoma defense. Oklahoma held Kent State to less than 300 yards of total offense, 3.2 yards per carry, and just 6.23 yards per attempt through the air.

Danny Stutsman is a player

For the second straight week, linebacker Danny Stutsman led the Oklahoma Sooners in tackles. This week against Kent State, he filled up the box score.

Stutsman recorded 12 total tackles (9 solo), four tackles for loss, and a sack. He was flying around the football, leading the Sooners in Pro Football Focus’ “stops” metric, with seven.

Many predicted the breakout, but Stutsman’s lived up to the hype

Marvin Mims was Lights Out

One of the disappointing takeaways from the 2021 season was the lack of involvement in the offense for wide receiver Marvin Mims. Despite leading the team in receiving yards each of the last two seasons, in the second half of last year, Mims appeared to be an afterthought in an offense that struggled against Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Iowa State. He was fifth in receptions, despite easily being their best wide receiver.

Under new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, and with Dillon Gabriel slinging the rock, Mims is getting more and more opportunities.

After posting three receptions for 81 yards in the season-opening win over UTEP, Mims doubled his output catching seven passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

The first of his two touchdowns was a huge factor in the game. Oklahoma had struggled offensively for about 29 minutes in the game. Then Gabriel and the passing game started moving the ball, ultimately finding Mims down the left sideline for the 36-yard strike. That catch provided the Sooners a huge lift heading into halftime, which they would carry over into the third quarter, where they’d outscore Kent State 24-0.

Get Marvin Mims the football. Target him. Because every time they do, “Marvelous” things happen.

Billy Bowman's a player too

Billy Bowman had another fantastic start for the Oklahoma Sooners at safety, this time racking up 11 total tackles and a forced fumble, which he recovered.

He came away with the second-highest run defense grade from Pro Football Focus and the fourth-best overall defensive and coverage grades among the Oklahoma Sooners. He just does everything at a high level, and his versatility allowed the Sooners to keep more base personnel on the field when Kent State was in their spread looks.

Billy Bowman is becoming a star before our eyes.

Slow start, but dominant finish

The game may not have gone the way any of us would have guessed, but by the time the final whistle blew, the Oklahoma Sooners had another dominant victory over a tough opponent.

Kent State made the Sooners work for everything in the first half. And finally, with less than a minute to go, the Sooners capped off a drive that looked easy and took a 7-3 lead into halftime.

It’s not always about how you start something but how you finish. And in week two, the Oklahoma Sooners finished in dominating fashion, scoring 33 points from the touchdown in the final 18 seconds of the second quarter to the safety at the 12-minute mark of the fourth quarter. That 33-point outburst represents just 18 minutes and 18 seconds of game time.

In week one, the Sooners came out hot with a 21-point outburst in the first half of the first quarter. It might have taken nearly a half to get going in week two, but what we’ve learned is that this team can put up points in a hurry.

The tests get tougher as the season moves along, but so far, the Sooners have won in dominating fashion as a good team should.

