5 takeaways from the Oklahoma Sooners 2024 SEC opponents reveal

Well, we are still a year away, but that’s not stopping the anticipation of the Oklahoma Sooners heading to the SEC.

That anticipation only grew after Wednesday’s announcement of who Oklahma’s opponents will be in their inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference.

The Sooners will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Tennessee Volunteers at home. Of course the Sooners will take on the Longhorns in Dallas. They’ll travel to play the Ole Miss Rebels, Missouri Tigers, Auburn Tigers, and LSU Tigers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

So what are my immediate takeaways?

This is why you go to the SEC

This schedule is the perfect example of why you make the switch. In 2023, the Sooners play Iowa State Cyclones, UCF Knights, West Virginia Mountaineers, and the TCU Horned Frogs at home.

No disrespect to those schools but none of those are even close to Alabama, let alone Tennessee. You make this move to get those kinds of games.

It even had me thinking, what’s the last conference game in Norman that is equivalent to Alabama?

Some would say 2008 when the number two Texas Tech Red Raiders came to Norman. That was a good team, but they aren’t Alabama. You’d probably have to go all the way back to 2000 when No. 1 Nebraska descended upon Owen Field.

Advertisement

No doubt this will have a ton of hype behind it.

Beef up the line of scrimmage

This is simple. You better beef up the line of scrimmage, especially along the defensive line, or you have no chance.

You don’t have any more conference games you can almost assuredly circle as a win because you are just so much more talented than them. It’s why this 2024 recruiting cycle and landing the two five-stars on the defensive line are so important.

If you don’t get bigger and better up front, these teams will run you off of the field. You guys thought playing Kansas State was bad, this will be like playing Kansas State on steroids nearly week in and week out.

Advertisement

Time to turn it up

Oklahoma fans cheer during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Baylor Bears at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

If you watched the schedule reveal broadcast, much was made about the atmospheres at SEC stadiums. While I think Oklahoma has a pretty good atmosphere, it’s only for select games.

The fans at other schools come early, stay late, and make it miserable for opponents. Don’t believe me? Go back and listen to what former center Ty Darlington and quarterback Baker Mayfield said about their trip to Knoxville.

No more showing up late and leaving early. Yes, student section, I’m talking about you. It’s time to show the SEC what Oklahoma is made of, and this upcoming year is a perfect year to get some practice in.

Advertisement

If you don’t, the SEC will laugh at you. It’s time to turn it up.

Get Jackson Arnold ready

Oklahoma Red Team’s Jackson Arnold (10) passes the ball during a spring scrimmage game at Norman Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Nathan Fisk, The Oklahoman

It’s no secret this is Dillon Gabriel’s team in 2023. However, it wouldn’t be a terrible idea to get freshman five-star Jackson Arnold some game reps.

No, I’m not saying to play him in the middle of a random game early in the game to get him some reps. What I am saying is in games, you have a big lead, it wouldn’t be the worst thing to get him some throwing reps.

We have the schedule, but we don’t know when each game will be played. It would not be good if Arnold’s fourth game is at home versus Alabama or, even worse, in Death Valley….. at night.

Advertisement

That’s just asking for a miserable performance because he would not be prepared.

So, it wouldn’t be the worst thing to let him sling it around a little during the 2023 season.

OU has the right guy

I know this might be an unpopular opinion coming off a 6-7 season, but I truly believe Brent Venables is the guy for the job, and this schedule only solidified it for me.

Listen, Lincoln Riley is the greatest offensive mind maybe ever, but the way he was recruiting, especially defensively, was not going to work in the SEC. It just wasn’t.

You have to win in the trenches. They weren’t even coming close to landing a big-time defense lineman, and the longer Riley was there, the worse the offensive line got, especially physically.

Advertisement

Now, Venables and Co. emphasized the defensive line while also still landing the five-star quarterback. See Lincoln, you can do both. It doesn’t have to be one or the other.

Combine that with strength coach Jerry Schmidt back bringing that mental and physical toughness that was going away after he left, and you’ve got a team more prepared for the SEC than if Riley was still in charge.

We’ve seen it. What teams gave Riley problems? Kansas State and Iowa State. Why? Because they were gritty, played great defense, and just physically mauled the Sooners for four quarters. You don’t think the SEC doesn’t have lines that are more talented and more physical than those teams? If you don’t, you’re fooling yourself.

Look at the coaches who dominate this conference. Nick Saban and Kirby Smart are both defensive guys. Venables is on their level from a defensive standpoint, and we’ll see what he can become from a head coaching standpoint.

Advertisement

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire