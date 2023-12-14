5 takeaways from the Oklahoma Sooners 2024 schedule

It is here, and it is glorious. Wednesday was a busy day for Oklahoma as a program.

They landed a commitment from transfer running back Sam Franklin, prepping for the Alamo Bowl and continuing to recruit high schoolers and players from the transfer portal.

To end the night, the Sooners got a look at what Oklahoma will be going up against in their first year as SEC members. ESPN released the SEC schedules for the SEC teams, and Oklahoma now knows when and where they’ll be playing their first SEC season.

Here’s a full look at the 2024 schedule and now we’ve got five instant takeaways from Oklahoma’s first SEC schedule.

Four home games to gel as an offense

Oklahoma’s schedule has a lot of favorable spots, but the most important may be the first four weeks of the season. Oklahoma will start 2024 with Jackson Arnold under center against Temple before upping the ante against Houston and Tulane.

Those three nonconference games will be pivotal as the Sooners acclimate to a new play-caller and quarterback on top of a new offensive line.

The season’s first test will come for Oklahoma when former Sooners quarterback and OC Josh Heupel returns to Norman as head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. It’s the perfect benchmark moment for the Sooners, and with three games under their belt beforehand, Oklahoma needs to be ready for a war.

Bye weeks give Oklahoma time to prep before big time games

Oklahoma will have not one but two bye weeks in 2024 because of the schedule. Both bye weeks come before their two highest-profile matchups of the season.

The Sooners get a bye after their first SEC road game when they travel to Auburn. That bye will give Oklahoma extra time to rest, recover, and prepare for the first Red River Rivalry game with Texas under the SEC banner.

Later in the season, they’ll have another bye week after visiting former Big 12 rival turned SEC foe, Missouri. The bye comes right before their biggest home game of the season. On November 23rd, Brent Venables will welcome Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide to Norman. It marks the first time the Crimson Tide will travel to Norman since 2002 when Brent Venables was the defensive coordinator.

Two massive games against two of the biggest brands in the sport and the Sooners will have extra time to prepare for both. Let’s see what Brent Venables and his coaching staff can cook up.

Defense is going to need to take another step forward

Oklahoma’s defense in 2023 significantly improved from the Lincoln Riley days and what the Sooners put on tape during Brent Venables’ first year. And yet, they will need to take another leap in year three as the caliber of offensive talent they’ll play is worlds different than what they saw each week in the Big 12.

Oklahoma’s most significant defensive weakness heading into next season is along the defensive front. So attacking the portal and recruiting for difference-makers will be paramount.

It’s also vital that returning players at every level of the defense take leaps forward. The Sooners need their five-star defenders like Peyton Bowen and Adepoju Adebawore to mature into those roles while asking that their future NFL draft picks, Billy Bowman and Danny Stutsman to become ALL-SEC caliber players.

The road games are tough environments

If there is one glaring weakness in Brent Venables’s resume as a head coach to this point, it’s Oklahoma’s performance on the road.

You’ll never see teams dominate consistently on the road. Those games will be dogfights, especially when you’re Oklahoma, and teams circle your name on their schedule when it comes out.

However, in Venables’ short career as the head coach, his teams have not looked good on the road. They’ve put up some stinkers and played poor football without even considering the actual record in those games. And that was in the Big 12. The environments in the SEC are going to be even more intense.

Jordan-Hare Stadium is home to the Auburn Tigers and can hold at least 88,000 people. The Sooners will travel to Auburn, Ala. for the first road game of the season. Ole Miss has a raucous gameday atmosphere, and Lane Kiffin will have his team ready for that.

Missouri is a former conference rival from the Big 12 and the hate between these two fanbases guarantees that the atmosphere will be rocking.

Lastly, the Sooners travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU. That will almost certainly be a night game in the second-largest stadium in the SEC, with the capacity to hold over 102,000 people.

These environments are unlike anything many of the Sooners have played in on the road. The intensity will be something Brent Venables and his staff will have to prepare the players for mentally. The Sooners will struggle if they can’t win on the road in the SEC.

Last three games won't be easy

If the Sooners are going to compete for a playoff spot in the new and expanded 12-team playoffs that will start next year, they will have to earn it with the most demanding November schedule Oklahoma has had in a long time.

OU will have a non-conference game against Maine to start November. And from there, they play at Missouri, have a bye week before taking on Alabama at home, and travel to LSU to end the season.

Even if they head into November with a 6-2 record, their season can either spiral or they can solidify themselves as a playoff team in the final month of the season.

It won’t be easy, and both possibilities could happen if Oklahoma doesn’t elevate their play by then.

