5 takeaways from the Oklahoma Sooners 2023 Spring Game

Oklahoma football is back. Well, sort of. The Oklahoma football team took the field in public for the first time since the Cheez-It Bowl in December. Team 129 stepped out and participated in their 2023 spring game in front of a raucous home crowd and a list of more than 60 recruits across four different classes.

As many fans and former players descended upon Norman, the energy felt unmatched from the beginning. Brent Venables spoke a bit before the game, and the red and white teams got underway. It was a competitive atmosphere and a competitive game all told.

The target score for points was 84, and the two sides entered the fourth quarter well within reach. The defense won a thriller as the game came down to a two-point conversion after Jackson Arnold linked up with sophomore wide receiver Gavin Freeman to tie the game. The defense got the stop and the points after Jayden Gibson dropped what would be a game-winner.

We were able to see strong efforts from returning players on both sides of the ball and encouraging performances from new faces, whether it be freshmen or transfers.

Here are our five takeaways from the 2023 Spring game.

Jackson Arnold looks like he can play

Oklahoma Red Team’s Jackson Arnold (10) passes the ball during a spring scrimmage game at Norman, Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Ou Spring

If you polled people in attendance, which one player did they want to see the most, there’s a significant chance the answer ended up being five-star freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold. The debut for Oklahoma’s highest-rated recruit from their 2023 class and the number-one player from Texas went pretty well.

A nice QB run was ruled dead because defenders touched him before he got to the second level of the defense. He looked calm for the most part and didn’t show happy feet from the pocket. A few passes were batted down, but that could also be chalked up to the sheer size the Sooners have along the defense.

Arnold was given the keys late to attempt a possible game-winning drive and helped march the offense, a mixture of first, second, and third-string guys down the field, where he threw a game-tying 30-yard strike to Gavin Freeman to tie the game. On the ensuing two-point conversion, Arnold ripped a pass to wide receiver Jayden Gibson, who could not bring it in, and ultimately, the Red team would lose because of it.

Story continues

Arnold’s performance was quite encouraging, and the fact the staff played him so much also bodes well for his development in practice. It seems as if Arnold is playing himself into the backup quarterback spot.

The defense made strides

Oklahoma White Team’s Peyton Bowen (22) reaches for a pass intended for Oklahoma Red Team’s Andrel Anthony (5) during a spring scrimmage game at Norman Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Ou Spring. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Without sounding too hyperbolic, the defense has made strides. The players looked more confident out there, and they played fast.

That’s an indicator that things have simplified for defensive players and that they understand what they are being asked to do. The real test will come in September, but edge pressure was evident. Defensive backs made plays on the ball in the air, like when five-star safety Peyton Bowen picked off a go route intended for Andrel Anthony.

Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough stood out in a big way. He rushed the passer, played great defense, stopped the run in space, and broke up two passes working from the slot in his role as the cheetah.

Davon Sears, a transfer from Texas State, forced himself into the backfield to blow up a few plays as well. Jacob Lacey, a transfer from Notre Dame, deflected a pass at the line of scrimmage, and Gracen Halton had a strong performance for the Sooners’ defense.

It’s hard to believe Oklahoma’s defense won’t improve based on what we saw in the spring game.

Gavin Sawchuk is going to be a weapon

Oklahoma Red Team’s Gavin Sawchuk (27) scores a touchdown during a spring scrimmage game at Norman, Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Ou Spring

Gavin Sawchuk was essentially a non-factor for the Oklahoma Sooners last year due to joining the Sooners in the summer. It took him a bit to adjust, and he was mainly a practice player for Oklahoma until the Sooners’ bowl game when he and fellow freshman Javontae Barnes were tasked with carrying the load in the Cheez-It Bowl.

He entered the winter with a clear and defined path to meaningful snaps. He and Barnes looked like the 1A and 1B guys. Sawchuk caught a beautiful pass out the backfield from starting QB Dillon Gabriel and walked in for a touchdown.

He offers a bit more speed and a different dynamic than Barnes, which will serve the offense well.

Transfers looking impactful

Oklahoma Red Team’s Kalib Hicks (0) runs the ball during a spring scrimmage game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Ou Spring

Oklahoma’s concerted effort to improve the roster immediately was a huge talking point after the season ended in December, most notably along the defensive side of the ball.

On Saturday, the transfer portal additions showed themselves well. Wake Forest defensive end Rondell Bothroyd looked explosive playing along the edge. Dasan McCullough might’ve been the best player on the field as he acclimated to playing cheetah. He was a freshman All-American at Indiana before coming to Oklahoma.

Reggie Pearson made plays in both the run and passing game. Jacob Lacey and Davon Sears played and disrupted the middle against a weakened interior offensive line for the Sooners.

A significant part of Oklahoma’s development as a defense will hinge on the efforts of some of these transfers. Providing veteran leadership and production across the board. It was a great start to see them make some plays.

Gavin Freeman continues to ball

Oklahoma Red Team’s Gavin Freeman (82) runs into the endzone during a spring scrimmage game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Ou Spring

The wide receivers’ performance was one of our five things to watch heading into this game.

We know Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops will be called upon weekly to show up. Farooq caught a touchdown in the game today, and Drake Stoops saw his number called quite a bit.

One name we forgot to mention was sophomore Gavin Freeman. Freeman made some timely plays last year as a true freshman walk-on but has firmly cemented himself in the rotation in year two. He’s no longer surprising people; he’s becoming a player the Sooners are depending on. He saw a lot of targets and caught the game-tying touchdown from Jackson Arnold late in the spring game.

He is in the same and play-style mold as Drake Stoops and seems like a sure-fire lock to replace him after Stoops moves on following the season. Before then, Gavin Freeman continues to make plays, and he looks like a player who will be asked to make plays in the offense in 2023.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire